Commentator highlights Tchê Tchê as the best signing of the new Botafogo: ‘Assembling the team for 2023 passes through him’

Author of the winning goal over Red Bull Bragantino by 2 to 1, the midfielder Tche Tche was highly praised by the commentator Francisco Aiello on the program “Redação SporTV” this Thursday. For the journalist, shirt 6 was the best signing made by the Botafogo in the SAF Era.

– I think that, of all the signings, maybe Tchê Tchê was the one that gave the most results with the Botafogo shirt. He’s a player that we can see is very comfortable, with great security in the game. The assembly of the team for 2023 passes through Tchê Tchê in the midfield sector. It will be him and more other players. He is a hyper coach approved player Luís Castro next year,” said Aiello.

The commentator also analyzed the work of Luís Castro, who is already starting to think about next year, regardless of whether Botafogo will play in the Libertadores or the Copa Sudamericana.

– There were 22 signings, there are two complete teams. And it’s not just hiring, but putting them to play, there are players who get injured, who are suspended… And the coach is also still doing observation work. He has this philosophy, sometimes everyone is available, and he changes the team, sometimes because of the opponent, and this requires time for maturation and understanding on the part of the players. You can say that Botafogo will be ready in 2023 – he predicted.