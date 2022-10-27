Corinthians changes without Yuri Alberto, and Fluminense maintains base; Look

Corinthians and Fluminense are scheduled for the game for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams enter the field from 21:45 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Corinthians is lined up with Cássio; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Mateus Vital, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes.

VP maintains the defense and midfield that he had been using in the final stretch of the Copa do Brasil. In attack, the expulsion of Yuri Alberto four days ago, in the classic against Santos, requires a change of positioning: Róger Guedes should be centralized, with Mateus Vital on one side and Gustavo Mosquito on the other – Adson remains injured.

The game in Itaquera marks Fagner’s entry into the Top 10 of players who most often wore the Corinthians shirt. The side reaches 475 matches and equals Rivellino in tenth place in the historical ranking.

In addition to the two forwards, Corinthians has three other absences for the match: Maycon is in conditioning, Xavier has tendinitis in his left knee, and Rafael Ramos is out for testing positive for covid-19.

After the heroic draw with Botafogo in the last round, Fluminense should keep the same team for this game. Fernando Diniz still cannot count on Marrony and Pineida, who are still recovering from injury. Marcos Felipe also did not travel after feeling pain in his right shoulder and Caio Paulista had gastroenteritis.

Therefore, Fluminense will have: Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Calegari; André, Martinelli, Yago Felipe and Ganso; Jhon Arias and Germán Cano.