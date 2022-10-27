Cristiano Ronaldo returns to start, scores and commands United’s victory over Sheriff in the Europa League; Antony gives a controversial dribble and ends up substituted

With a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United beat Sheriff 3-0, this Thursday (27), for the 5th round of the group stage of the Europa League

O Manchester United won the Sheriff Tiraspol per 3 to 0 without any difficulty, this Thursday (27), at Old Trafford, for the 5th round of group A of Europa League.

the star Cristiano Ronaldowho saw his “punishment” end and received a chance as a starter, ended up as the highlight of the match, scoring the 3rd goal of the red devils.

Dalot and Rashford completed the score for the team Erik has Hagwhich is already classified for the knockout stages, next to the Real Sociedad.

The Sheriff, in turn, did not pose any danger to the “Red Devils”. The Moldovan team barely touched the ball and failed to finish even once in the game.

The negative note for United was due to the Brazilian Antonywho started out as a starter but left Ten Hag furious.

In the 1st half, the former São Paulo tried his characteristic dribble, but missed the sequence of the play. The move irritated the coach, who took him out at halftime.

Because of the “flair”, Antony was also heavily criticized by former English players in the comments of the match and on social networks (see further below).

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, United go to 12 points and remains in the runner-up of Group E, behind Real Sociedad, which has 15.

Already the Sheriff for us 3 points and is in 3rd place. Omonia Nicosia occupies the bottom, with 0 Score.

Manchester United players celebrate goal over Sheriff EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese returned to play after being “punished” at United and did not disappoint the crowd at Old Trafford.

Very active on the field, he never hid and asked for balls all the time.

In the 1st half, the ace was close to scoring after kicking from the left, but the ball went out scraping the post.

His effort was rewarded in the 2nd half: Bruno Fernandes crossed, CR7 headed, the goalkeeper took it, but the star scored on the rebound.

It was the 3rd time Ronaldo has put the ball in the net this season for the red devils.

Sorry: Antony

The Brazilian was selected as a starter, but did not leave a good impression.

In the 1st half, he even tried some dribbles, but they didn’t bear fruit.

To make matters worse, Antony ended up being criticized by Paul Scholes, United legend, who is now a commentator for BT Sport.

“I didn’t understand why he did it. It was ridiculous, pure fluff”, fired the former midfielder.

next games

Sheriff returns to the field this Sunday (30), at 12:00 (Brasília time), against Dacia-Buiucani, for the Moldavo Championship.

On the same day, but at 1:15 pm, United receives the West Hamfor the Premier Leaguewith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Manchester United 3 x 0 Sheriff

GOALS: Manchester United: Dalot [44′]Rashford [65′] and Cristiano Ronaldo [81′]

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Dalot (Luke Shaw), Lindelöf, Martínez (Maguire) and Malacia; Casemiro (McTominay), Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes; Antony (Rashford), Garnacho (Van de Beek) and Cristiano Ronaldo Technician: Erik ten Hag

SHERIFF: Koval; Renan Guedes, Kiki, Radeljic and Kpozo; Badolo, Diop (Hatman), Kyabou, Salifu and Akanbi (Pernambuco); Atiemwen (Covali) Technician: Victor Mihailov