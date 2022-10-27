Cruzeiro visits Novorizontino and tries to end a bad sequence in Serie B

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita will debut for Cruzeiro

Dominant in Serie B, the champion Cruzeiro is already thinking about planning for 2023. But, while next year is not enough, there are still challenges in this historic 2022. The penultimate against Novorizontino, this Thursday (27), for the 37th round. The ball rolls at 7pm, at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, known as “Jorjo’, in Novo Horizonte, in the interior of So Paulo.

The Fox has 72 points, 11 more than vice-leader Grmio. However, there are already four consecutive matches without a win in the competition, with one draw and three defeats. The streak of setbacks is the longest since the fateful 2019, when the team lost five times in a series that culminated in relegation.

This Thursday, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team tries to end the bad streak against a desperate opponent in the fight against relegation. Novorizontino is in 17th place, with 41 points – one less than CSA, the first team outside the Z4.

embezzled cruise

The mission to unravel the squad that Pezzolano will send to the field in the interior of So Paulo will be arduous. The Uruguayan coach has already said that using the match to give opportunities to those who played little during the winning campaign, especially young players. But, more than a strategy to rotate the cast, it is a necessity. After all, there are nine embezzlements – four for suspension and five for injury.

Cruzeiro fans choose who to keep in the squad for 2023 Bruno Rodrigues (striker) – YES (6.9 thousand votes) x NO (485 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Neto Moura (steering wheel) – YES (6,800 votes) x NO (422 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Oliveira (defender) – YES (6,800 votes) x NO (421 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Rafael Cabral (goalkeeper) – YES (6,800 votes) x NO (463 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Rafa Silva (striker) – YES (6,400 votes) x NO (788 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Edu (center forward) – YES (6,400 votes) x NO (866 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Denivys (goalkeeper) – YES (6.1 thousand votes) x NO (835 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Willian Oliveira (midfielder) – YES (6 thousand votes) x NO (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Daniel Jr (midfielder) – YES (6 thousand votes) x NO (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Matheus Bidu (left-back) – YES (5.8 thousand votes) x NO (1.3 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Filipe Machado (midfielder) – YES (5.8 thousand votes) x NO (1.3 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Wesley Gasolina (right-back) – YES (5.5 thousand votes) x NO (1.4 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Stnio (striker) – YES (5.5 thousand votes) x NO (1.7 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Jaj (striker) – YES (4.9 thousand votes) x NO (2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Geovane Jesus (defender/right-back) – YES (4.8 thousand votes) x NO (2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Z Ivaldo (defender) – YES (4.7 thousand votes) x NO (2.2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Eduardo Brock (defender) – YES (4,300 votes) x NO (2,600 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Marquinhos Cipriano (left-back) – YES (3,600 votes) x NO (3,000 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Luvannor (striker) – NO (4.5 thousand votes) x YES (2.2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Gabriel Mesquita (goalkeeper) – NO (4.5 thousand votes) x YES (1.8 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Lincoln (striker) – NO (4,800 votes) x YES (1,800 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Joo Paulo (midfielder) – NO (4.7 thousand votes) x YES (1.7 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Lus Felipe (defender) – NO (5.1 thousand votes) x YES (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Leo Pais (midfielder) – NO (5.2 thousand votes) x YES (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Pedro Castro (midfielder) – NO (5.3 thousand votes) x YES (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Wagner Leonardo (defender) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (590 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Rmulo (right-back) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (549 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Fernando Canesin (midfielder) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (441 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Pablo Siles (midfielder) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (335 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Chay (midfielder) – NO (5.9 thousand votes) x YES (373 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Rodolfo (striker) – NO (6 thousand votes) x YES (272 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Waguininho (striker) – NO (6,100 votes) x YES (217 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Midfielder Filipe Machado, midfielder Daniel Jnior and striker Edu were expelled in Raposa’s 1-0 defeat to Guarani, in Mineiro, last week, and are suspended. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral received the third yellow card and also could not play.

The injured are right-back Wesley Gasolina (injury to the back of the right thigh), midfielder Neto Moura (sprained left ankle), midfielder Chay (tendinitis in the right ankle) and forwards Rafa Silva (surgery on the right knee). ) and Stnio (right shoulder surgery).

Faced with so many uncertainties, a replacement was assured by Pezzolano: the replacement for the suspended Rafael Cabral in goal will be Gabriel Mesquita, who will debut with the celestial shirt. “The giant Cruzeiro. I’m going to see it as the opportunity of my life. I know that, if it’s a great game, it can change my life. Being at this club means a lot, Cruzeiro opens doors to many opportunities. I hope to enjoy this opportunity from best possible way,” he said.

Novorizontino threatened

photo: Ozzair Jr./Novorizontino Novorizontino Technical Commission The São Paulo team entered the Z4 of Serie B for the first time and tries to ward off the threat of relegation. After a regular start to the competition, Novorizontino enjoyed a series of 15 matches with just two wins and plummeted in the leaderboard. However, it comes from a win and a draw and tries to keep the recovery.

“We arrived at this stage depending exclusively on us, on our own results. In our final, a victory guarantees permanence, so we need to focus. The work is being very intense these days”, projected the defender Ligger.

Against Cruzeiro, the defender will have a new teammate in the defense, as the holder Walber received three yellow cards. Rodolfo Filemon and Jolson are the main vacancy candidates. In midfield, Jhony Douglas returns after serving a suspension. The rest of the team, led by Mazola Jnior, should be the same team that drew 2-2 with Brusque.

NOVORIZONTINO X CRUISE

Novorizontino

Lucas Pereira; Willean Lepo, Rodolfo Filemon (Jolson), Ligger and Paulinho; Jhony Douglas, Gustavo Bochecha, Diego Torres and Danielzinho; Douglas Baggio and Ronald

technician: Mazola Junior

cruise

Gabriel Mesquita; Brock, Oliveira and Z Ivaldo; Geovane Jesus, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Xavier and Kaiki; Breno and Lincoln

technician: Paulo Pezzolano

Reason: 37th round of Serie B

Place: Jorge Ismael de Biasi Studio, known as ‘Jorjo’, in Novo Horizonte (SP)

date and time: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7 pm (from Brasilia)

referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)