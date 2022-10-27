Dakota Johnson turns 33: See 10 productions with the actress

Photo 1 of 10 – Fifty Shades of Gray (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – How to be single (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – Persuasion (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – Cha Cha Real Smooth (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – The Perfect Beat (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 10 – The Lost Daughter (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 10 – Suspiria (Photo: Publicity) Photo 8 of 10 – Bad Times at the El Royale (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – The Social Network (Photo: Publicity) Photo 10 of 10 – Black Mass (Photo: Disclosure)

This Tuesday (04) actress Dakota Johnson is turning 33 years old, and displays a beautiful career in the entertainment world. The artist is famous for her charisma, in addition to her iconic characters that have won over millions of people.

The Hollywood star is quite discreet about her personal life, and she had to work hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Dakota is always involved in some super production and has made it clear to everyone that she is not afraid to face new challenges. The actress is an influential name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Dakota Johnson’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 10 productions in which the actress was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

