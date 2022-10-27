David Luiz Cruzeirense is an attraction in Ronaldo’s action in the interior of MG

The presence of Ronaldo Nazário in the city of Conselheiro Lafaiete, in the central region of Minas Gerais, in the action of the Cruzeiro caravan, moved the public in search of a close contact with the phenomenon. But while he did not appear, the student Gustavo Arão, lookalike of David Luiz, drew attention.

With the name of the Flamengo defender on the back of the celestial shirt and with hair very similar to the player’s, Gustavo stopped to take several pictures with the fans who were waiting for Ronaldo.

According to Gustavo, the game started in the games at Mineirão in which he accompanied the team in 2019. Because of the comparisons, he decided to put the defender’s name on the game shirt and serve the athlete’s fans.

“I’ve been going to Mineirão since 2013, I go to practically every game with my grandparents. People started asking to take pictures there in 2019. I started using his name on my shirt, but then the pandemic came and now that the joke caught on to worth,” he explained.

Edu also has his copy

The look-alike of striker Edu, from Cruzeiro, was also successful among Conselheiro Lafaiete fans Image: Lohanna Lima/UOL ESPORTE

It wasn’t just the David Luiz lookalike that drew attention at the event. The driver Felipe Fonseca, 39, also circulated around the place as a ‘copy’ of striker Edu, Raposa’s top scorer in the current season.

“I went to several Serie B games and people kept calling me Edu. I joined in the game and got it. So much so that he found out about it, started following me on Instagram. He liked it”, he joked.

Conselheiro Lafaiete was the winner of the challenge proposed by the club to six cities in the countryside in almost two months of event. The place that had the most supporters would receive the presence of the Phenomenon.