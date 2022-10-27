David O. Russell, the “brilliant director” who once gave George Clooney a beating – NiT

George Clooney took a break from the hustle and bustle of “E/R” emergencies and traveled to the desert, where he embarked on a chaotic adventure to shoot “Three Kings”, one of the first films by now-acclaimed director David O. Russell.

From day one, the protagonist and the director clashed. Clooney insisted on forgetting his cues. Russell impatiently ranted from behind the camera. The tension became almost unbearable, until on a chaotic day of filming, between tanks and helicopters, Clooney and Russell collided and engaged in a fight. According to the actor, the director hit him with a headbutt.

The 1999 episode, however, was not enough to pinch the careers of either of them. But unlike Clooney, who became one of the most beloved and unanimous personalities in Hollywood, the director built, scandal after scandal, an image of a problematic individual.

That hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most recognized names in the industry, especially thanks to his latest projects. He was consecrated with “The Fighter”, in 2011, and in 2013 he saw his “Guide to a Happy Ending” receive eight Oscar nominations – with only one statuette, in the category of Best Leading Actress, given to Jennifer Lawrence. .

Along the way, he released “A Golpada Americana”, in 2013, and is now preparing to bring to Portuguese cinemas another work, “Amsterdão”, which brings together, as is his habit, a super cast.

In the lead roles are Christian Bale and John David Washington, two soldiers who are wounded and befriend a nurse, Margot Robbie, in Amsterdam. The three find themselves involved in a murder that involves an elaborate conspiracy theory, as they try to prove their innocence.

By his side are names like Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Alessandro Nivola, Timothy Olyphant and Andrea Riseborough complete the luxury cast of the black comedy written and directed by David O. Russell.

Russell continues to attract stars to his productions, but one will never sit by his side again. In an interview given in 2004, Clooney reiterated that the grudge against the director was still very much alive. “Honestly, if he gets close to me, I’m going to break his mouth”, he confessed to the magazine “Premiere”.

The 1999 episode prompted several crew members to reveal the details of what transpired during filming. Russell was already visibly irritated by the protagonist’s shortcomings. Known for his temper, the director regularly lost his temper and yelled at everything and everyone.

“He was yelling and complaining at everybody, all day long, from the first day of shooting,” Cloney explained in 2000. “I’ve reached my limit several times. In one of the situations, it involved the cameraman I had known since I was a kid. I had nothing to do with his signing, but David started insulting him and yelling at him, embarrassing him in front of the team.”

“I told him I could scream, until I fired him, but I couldn’t humiliate him. Not on my set, if I can step in and have my say.” The screaming continued. He even brought an assistant responsible for the script to tears.

The actor, then 38 years old, was losing patience and recalled the succession of events that led to the unexpected outcome. “David wanted one of the extras to grab me and throw me to the ground. The kid was a little nervous and David got to him and threw him to the ground, kicking and screaming. ‘Do you want to be in this fucking movie? Then throw him to the ground.’ The assistant director approached him and told him that he couldn’t do that, that if he wanted something, he had to talk to him first.”

According to Clooney, Russell lost his mind and threw the walkie-talkie to the floor. “Shut the fuck up. Fuck you,” he said. The assistant resigned on the spot. “I explained to him again that he could not push and humiliate people who cannot defend themselves. He turned to me and said, ‘Worry about your shitty role. Stop being an idiot. Do you want to hit me? Hit me, you pussy, hit me,” he recalled. “I’m looking at him and he’s losing his mind. And he starts hitting me over the head with his head. ‘Hit me, sissies, hit me.’ Then he grabbed me by the throat and I freaked out.”

If the actors’ own accounts weren’t enough, a 2004 video would unmistakably reveal David O. Russell’s bad temper on the set. In a small excerpt between takes, it is possible to see the director losing his mind, insulting actress Lily Tomlin and destroying the set.

“I Heart Huckabees” was his fourth film as a director and had a cast with names like Naomi Watts, Dustin Hoffman, Jude Law or Mark Wahlberg. In one of the scenes, Tomlin tries to carry out a take, but is continually being interrupted by Russell and expresses her displeasure.

The story, however, begins months earlier, at the start of filming. According to “The New York Times”, which had full access to the production, Jude Law would have announced his withdrawal from the project and Russell took his anger out on his colleagues. Law would have preferred to accept Christopher Nolan’s invitation.

Russell lost his mind and addressed his fellow director in public, during a party, where he held him by the neck, while asking him to release the actor. No sooner said than done. Nolan relented and Jude Law returned to the role.

On set, the atmosphere was anything but healthy. According to the journalist of the American daily, Russell had a habit of losing clothes and leaning on actors and actresses. Sometimes to friends and visitors.

“In the next take, Russell lies on the floor, directly behind Lily Tomlin, but out of camera angle. Perhaps he is trying to enhance the feeling of unease in the scene. ‘It’s more likely that he’s peeking under my skirt’, says the actress with a serious face, minutes later, reviewing the scene on screen”, describes the journalist.

In another scene, Russell will have touched all the actors again, on several occasions and, from time to time, in sensitive areas. “At one point, [Mark] Wahlberg picks up the megaphone and yells, ‘This man [Russell] just grabbed my genitals. It’s my first human-to-human contact.’ On other occasions, the director whispers in the actresses’ ears — obscenities, they later confess — before a take.”

None of this appears in the video that would eventually see the light of day, but equally disturbing behavior can be seen and proven. The argument between Tomlin and Russell — the actress complained about the constant interruptions and changes decided by the director — took on unimaginable proportions when the latter lost his mind. “I’m not here to be yelled at. I haven’t been working this shit for three years now to have a bitch yell at me in front of my team when I’m just trying to help you, bitch. Untangle yourself,” she snapped.

Calmly, Tomlin responds. “I already have it all figured out.” Russell, in turn, does not calm down and runs around the set screaming, while kicking objects and the desk where the actress was. At one point, one of the team members has to crouch to escape objects flying through the air.

Ten years later, Tomlin would reveal that the two of them had gotten over their estrangement. Isabelle Huppert, who was part of the cast, explained to The New York Times that Russell’s behavior on set was intentional, to “destabilize the actors for the sake of their performance”. “He IS fascinating, utterly brilliant, intelligent, and at times just as irritating.”

But the most disturbing episode took place away from the cameras, when in 2011, the director’s niece filed a complaint with the police against her uncle. The 19-year-old transgender girl confessed to being groped by Russell. The director, who was next to her in the gym, reportedly offered to help her do sit-ups. She will have, according to Nicole Peloquin, placed her hand inside the top and grabbed her breasts.

Contrary to what one would expect, Russell admitted everything. He justified the groping with the fact that his niece “acted provocatively” and with her “curiosity about the outcome of the breast implants”. The director would end up not being the target of any accusation.

More evidence against him would emerge in Sony’s famous e-mail disclosure. Russell’s behaviors were well known in Hollywood. “David is crazy, he’s talented, but fuck, I once saw him take Sally Field to a party and put her in tears. Plus: do you remember when he groped his trans niece’s tits?”, wrote one of the Columbia Pictures executives in one of the emails released.

In the same batch of messages, an email from a journalist was intercepted, asking his brother-in-law, CEO of Sony Entertainment, about “what are you preparing like Russell?”. In the text, he explained that he had heard several reports of abusive behavior on the set of “The American Scam”.

“I know he’s brilliant, but we know someone who worked with him on the movie and not only are the stories of him being a young man bullshit, but the new stories of abuse and lunatic behavior are even more serious, even by Hollywood standards. ”, he wrote, before recounting what he had heard. “Looks like he grabbed a guy by the collar, repeatedly insulted people in front of others, and abused Amy Adams so badly that Christian Bale threatened him and told him to stop being a jerk.”

In the answer, the head of the studio confirmed everything. “The next movie is for Fox. Believe me, I know everything about each other [filme].”

All that was missing was official confirmation, which came through Adams’ voice in 2016, in an interview with “GQ”. “He was very hard on me, that’s for sure. It was very… It was wrecked on set,” she said. “It wasn’t like that every day, but most. to Jennifer [Lawrence] doesn’t suffer from any of that, she’s bulletproof, but I’m not. I also don’t like to see other people being mistreated. It’s not correct. Life is more important than movies.”