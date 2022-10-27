Devil’s Hour, Sausage Party and more…

News from Prime Video: The British series: Devil’s Hour, the animated series “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” and the Christmas movie “Something From Tiffany’s”.

Prime Video premieres this Friday, October 28, the new original series A Hora do Diabo. All five episodes are available on the same day exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Devil’s Hour

The series follows the story of Lucy who wakes up every night to terrifying visions at 3:33 am: devil’s hour. The eight-year-old has no emotions. The mother speaks to empty chairs. The house is haunted by the echoes of a life that is not hers. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of murders in the area, the answers she’s been looking for will finally see the light of day.

Devil’s Hour stars Jessica Raine (Robin Hood), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Nikesh Patel (London Heist), Alex Ferns (Merry Christmas), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) and Benjamin Chivers. The series is the creation of Tom Moran and directed by Isabelle Sieb and Johnny Allan.

The Sausage Party: Foodtopia animated series

THE Prime Video announces the new animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, based on the 2016 animated film. Produced by Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Point Gray Pictures, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

Original movie cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton are back. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester join the cast, lending their voices to the animated series that is currently in production.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who are also showrunners and co-wrote the 2016 animated film together with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers at Point Gray Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the film, returns as supervising director on the series and will also co-execute with Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Patrick Chu and Andrew Millstein. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. The original film was a co-production between Columbia Pictures and Great Beyond.

Something From Tiffany’s

THE Prime Video reveals the first images of the original Christmas movie Something From Tiffany’s, which will launch exclusively on the service on December 9 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

There’s nothing like the magic and excitement of the New York holiday season, where the streets sparkle with lights, windows dazzle with Christmas decorations and a special Tiffany box can change the course of a person’s life. Or even several. Rachel and Gary are happy enough, but they’re not ready for their biggest commitment yet: marriage. Ethan and Vanessa, the perfect couple, are about to make their engagement official. When a simple gift exchange causes their paths to cross, a series of unexpected twists and discoveries will lead them to where they really should be. Love as life is full of surprises in this Christmas comedy.

Something From Tiffany’s stars Zoey Deutch (How to Get Rid of the Boss), Kendrick Sampson (How to Defend a Killer), Ray Nicholson (Failed by a Thread), Shay Mitchell (Little Liars), Leah Jeffries (The Beast) and Game T. Gibbs (Fresh). The film is directed by Daryl Wein, written by Tamara Chestna, and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.