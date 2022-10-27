Did Friends Influence The Handmaid’s Tale? Understand how the sitcom appears in Elisabeth Moss’s series – News Series – as seen on the Web

Would June Osborne be a fan of the comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer?

Based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and one of the most awarded productions of the decade, The Handmaid’s Tale is now in its 5th season and has an important mission: to prepare the story for the 6th and final wave of episodes. Yes, the long journey faced by Elisabeth Moss is nearing its end.

Ever since we got to know the terrible Republic of Gilead, June Osborne, formerly Offred, has changed her life from water to wine. Although she has escaped the grasp of the fundamentalists and is more able than ever to destroy them, the protagonist will never be able to overcome the traumas she suffered inside.

The same goes for fans of the show, who, since 2017, have been following the tireless struggle waged by June against those who kidnapped her daughter, separated her family and turned her into a mere reproductive body, victim of the most different types of physical, verbal abuse. and sexual.

Looking at previous seasons, curious little details can be remembered, as in a season 2 episode, “Unwomen” (2×02), in which June is freed from her long captivity and finds refuge in the abandoned newsroom of the The Boston Globe. There she ends up watching the famous scene from Friends in which Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) list the female erogenous zones for Chandler (Matthew Perry).

But why the creative team at The Handmaid’s Tale decided to insert the 90s sitcom into the scene? The truth is that there is a reason for this, commented even at the time of the exhibition.

Once inside the newspaper, June browses the tables of former employees to learn part of their history and reconnect with the life she led before being captured as Aia. Among the objects she collects is a DVD of the series also starring Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. More specifically the disc that contains the episode “The One With Phoebe’s Womb” (04×11).

One of the executive producers The Handmaid’s TaleWarren Littlefield, explained that referencing friends was an attempt to reduce the drama and darkness of the massacre that took place in The Boston Globe. He said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“We know how dramatic and important this story was to show how terribly badly the press can be treated in a fascist world like Gilead. But June is also going to explore people’s desks and all their stuff, so we thought, ‘How can we soften this? a little?'”

“I think I was the one who suggested, ‘I don’t know, a DVD of Friends?'” Littlefield recalled. “Co-executive producer and showrunner Bruce Miller agreed to the idea, and the writers’ conversation in the room quickly turned to which episode they could use. There was a quick exchange of memorable moments from [Friends]and that would be the perfect juxtaposition to the world of Gilead.”

However, including a snippet of the unbeatable comedy created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane wasn’t as easy as it sounded. The producer also revealed that he had to ask permission from Aniston, Cox and Perry’s representatives. In the end, it was worth it:

“June is sitting with her back against the wall and is watching the episode. Suddenly a smile appears on her face. I think we all have that feeling. It’s Friends. Who doesn’t love Friends?”, joked the exec.