Dirtiest man in the world dies after taking a shower. Who is it

Photo: Playback/Twitter @choquei





loved Hajithe man known as “the dirtiest in the world“, died at the age of 94, this Tuesday (25), as announced by the official Iranian press.

He hadn’t showered for over half a century and ended up dying months after undergoing the cleaning.

According to information from the IRNA news agency, residents of the village of Dejgah, in the province of Fars, in southern Iran, convinced the man to wash himself. Months later, on Tuesday (25), Amou died.

Local officials said the man was single and avoided bathing out of a popular belief that washing could make him sick.

The elderly man’s neighbors confirmed that he experienced trauma when he was young and has since refused to shower. In 2013, a documentary recorded Amou’s hygiene habits in “The Strange Life of Amou Haji”.

