discover the new proposals in Portuguese cinemas

This Thursday, Portuguese cinemas are ‘reinforced’ with several premieres that promise to cause enthusiasm among lovers of the 7th Art. Find out about the new proposals from national cinemas:

“Dry Bush on Fire” – documentary by Adirley Queirós and Joana Pimenta, a Portuguese-Brazilian co-production.

“Peter Von Kant” – free adaptation of the work “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant” (1972), by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, this film is directed by François Ozon and interpreted by Khalil Ben Gharbia, Hanna Schygulla, Denis Ménochet and Isabelle Adjani.

“The Crocodile Friend” – animated and live-action comedy, directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, voiced by Shawn Mendes and performed by Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Brett Gelman.

“Devil’s Light” – horror film directed by Daniel Stamm and starring Jacqueline Byers, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen and Colin Salmon.

“Amsterdam” – Drama directed by David O. Russell, with Matthias Schoenaerts, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Christian Bale, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana and Taylor Swift in the lead roles.

“Cesária Évora” – documentary directed by Ana Sofia Fonseca about the Cape Verdean singer who became known as “queen of the morna”.