Doctor Strange 2 nominations at awards outrage Marvel fans

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was another big disappointment for fans with Marvel in 2022, being a movie with great potential that ended up being completely wasted by a weak script that didn’t know how to explore the infinite incredible possibilities that the movie had.

READ TOO!

In addition to irritating all possible fandoms, with a Scarlet Witch out of control and killing everyone, a Doctor Strange who wasn’t even the protagonist of his own movie, the weakest Illuminati with no combat strategy, etc.

And, to make matters worse, now, with the release of the nominees for the award categories of the People’s Choice Awards, Doctor Strange fans have come back to wondering what (else) could be wrong with this film.

It turns out that the film received four nominations: Best Picture, Best Action Movie, Best Female Film Star 2022 (Elizabeth Olsen), and Best Action Movie Star 2022 (Elizabeth Olsen).

But what’s wrong with that? The lack of Benedict Cumberbatch being nominated is the big problem. In addition to the actor being the interpreter of the title character of the film, he was responsible for giving life to five different versions of the same character, with different acting styles for each of these versions of the multiverse.

In addition to the MCU’s Doctor Strange that we know, Benedict has given life to versions of the character that are completely different from the regular one, such as a completely villainous version and even a zombie.

In a post from one of the biggest fanpages of the hero on Twitter (check here) it is possible to find several comments from people dissatisfied with the lack of the interpreter of the title character of the film being nominated for a category, after all, he deserved a lot.

And what do you think about this situation? Comment there. And stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT DOCTOR STRANGE 2:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!