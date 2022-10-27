Dog reunites with family after 5 years lost: ‘Best feeling’

Playback/Facebook Paris recognizes her guardian when meeting her again 5 years later

When he finally found his family again, after being lost for five years, the little dog named Paris looked a little confused, but it only took a few seconds for him to realize who those people were and jump into his owner’s arms and not want to leave.

"He started to recognize them and then just wanted to be held. It was the best feeling in the world," Bob Swensen told The Dodo.







Bob is part of a rescue group that helps reunite lost animals with their families, and recently he was looking for a lost dog along a set of train tracks in Baltimore, Maryland ( USA). When one of the cameras he set up to monitor dogs alerted him that Paris had tripped over one of his traps.

“I watched the camera and saw the two little eyes crawling into the trap,” Bob said. “He was nervous and probably scared, but he handled it well. I took it to my house and installed it in my office.”



Thanks to a microchip, he was able to find Paris’ family, and he was delighted to see everyone’s reaction to being reunited after so many years. The owner was surprised to see her beloved pet dog in her arms and told Bob that Paris had run away on one occasion that she needed to stay briefly with a family friend, but that she never gave up hope that he would one day return. .

“She couldn’t believe we found Paris,” Bob said. “She was praying and hoping that Paris would be found and was unable to have another dog for almost three years. She never gave up and kept praying.”



Even though he already has a lot of experience with pet rescues, Bob says that it had a unique meaning for him. “We gathered thousands of lost pets, but this was very special.”