Don’t Worry Honey: Ted Lasso’s Star Has Been In The Middle Of Some Movie Controversies From The Beginning

Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have an involvement that maybe not everyone knew about!

Don’t Worry, Darling is one of the hottest topics in recent weeks, due to the controversies (already explained by AdoroCinema). Another much talked about topic is the victory of Ted Lasso and Jason Sudeikis at the Emmys, in the same categories, for the second time in a row. But, did you know that there is a connection between both repercussions? The film starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh is directed by Olivia Wilde, also the director of Out of the Box. Wilde was in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis for nine years, followed by an engagement of seven, and they had two children together. The separation happened two months after the owner of the hit As It Was be cast to Do not worry, dearyielding one of the first fights around the feature film.

In November 2020, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis divorced. According to People magazine, the relationship had already ended at the beginning of the year, but they decided to stay together for a few more months because of their children Otis and Daisy. The situation was no longer amicable in January 2021, when Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles showed up at a wedding holding hands and sources close to the couple claimed they were together. The story between the two began during the recording of Do not worry, dear: “Olivia and Harry are together for long days on set and they know each other very well, so it’s all very organic. Wilde would not let a romantic relationship get in the way of a professional relationship. So everything they are doing is being done carefully.”

Jason Sudeikis didn’t handle the situation well

In July 2021, Jason Sudeikis spoke for the first time about the sudden relationship between Styles and Wilde. In an interview with GQ, the actor said that he still does not understand the end of his engagement with the director, but that at some point he will know how to deal with it.

I’ll better understand why in a year. And even better in two, and one even more in five, and it will go from a book of my life, to a chapter, to a paragraph, to a line, to a word, to a scribble. You take some responsibility for it, you take responsibility for what you do, but you also strive to learn something beyond the obvious from it.

Despite the actor’s positivity, an unpleasant situation happened this year. In April, Olivia Wilde was showing the first trailer for Do not worry, dear at CinemaCon, when she was surprised on stage by receiving an envelope. When she stopped to read the contents inside, she saw that it was a custody application for the children, sent by Jason Sudeikis. In an interview with Variety magazine in August, Wilde rebuked her ex-fiancé’s attitude, saying that she already knew he was like that and had many reasons to get out of this relationship. “It was my place of work. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have happened. There was a huge security breach, which is really scary. This was something that required forethought.” However, the actor’s team of Ted Lasso states that he did not know the envelope would be delivered at a public performance by Olivia Wilde. “Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place at which the envelope would be delivered as this would solely depend on the process services company involved and he would never tolerate it being serviced in such an inadequate manner,” the spokesperson said. to Deadline.