Drew Barrymore Goes On Radio Show In Search Of Love After Revealing He Can Go For Years Without Having Sex | celebrities

As if for the first time, Drew Barrymore goes after a love. The 47-year-old actress agreed to participate in a game to try to find a boyfriend among some candidates selected by a radio station.

The information was published by the Daily Mail on Monday (24), which reflected the visit of the ‘Never Been Kissed’ actress to the radio program The Howard Stern Show.

The announcer Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, were responsible for filtering the suitors. “There are a lot of guys out there who want to date Drew Barrymore,” the host explained.

After discarding many strangers and even radio crew members, Howard and his wife kept just four contestants, but that number could still increase until the love game airs this Monday.

The American actress’ participation in the program comes amid her statements that she has not had an “intimate relationship” since 2016, implying that she was talking about sex. She has also tried a dating app, but it didn’t work either.

“Since the beginning of my life as a single mother, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of really working on myself and learning what it’s like to be a mother… I’m not a person who needs sex and who needs to go out and have relationships like that. I am someone who is deeply committed to raising my girls, my daughters and how we women should exist in this world,” she wrote on her personal website this month.

In 2016, Drew signed his third divorce. She split from actor Will Kopelman, with whom she exchanged rings in 2012 and had her two daughters: Olivie (10 years old) and Frankie (8 years old). Earlier, she was married to Tom Green (2001 to 2002) and Jeremy Thomas (1994 to 1995).

In September, the actress spoke again about the matter and said that she could go years without sex.

The revelation was made in an episode of her show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, during a conversation between the actress and her colleague in the presentation Ross Matthews, who were commenting on the recent statement by actor Andrew Garfield that he spent six months in celibacy to prepare for life. a priest in the film ‘Silence’ (2016).

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time (to go without sex)?” Drew asked. “Here’s the headline: Drew can go six months without sex, no big deal,” joked Ross, before the actress responded by saying she could go “years.”