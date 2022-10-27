Dwayne Johnson hits the biggest box office of his career with ‘Black Adam’

Black Adam, a film based on the DC Comics anti-hero debuted in theaters around the world a week ago. According to data shared by Deadline, the film grossed a total of $71.5 million in its 4-day run in the US, with $4.5 million on Monday alone.

This became the highest grossing actor Dwayne Johnson as a leading man in theaters.

Dwayne Johnson

Early in his career, Dwayne Douglas Johnson was known by his ring name The Rock, the actor is a former professional wrestler and former college football player for the University of Miami, winning the national championship in 1991 for the Miami Hurricanes.

After a series of appearances in unknown action films in the 90s, Johnson had his first major work in The Mummy Returns (2001). The success was so great that it earned the fighter a feature film just for his character, resulting in O Escorpião Rei (2002);

Since then, his career in cinema has reached different audiences, from action films to comedy for children.

With Black Adam, the actor reached his highest grossing in theaters, surpassing the films Jumanji and Scorpion King (Photo: Disclosure)



black adam





In the comics, the character first appeared in 1945, a kind-hearted man handpicked by the wizard Shazam to become an almighty hero. The film tells the beginning of his trajectory when he gained superpowers. The character will be played by Dwayne Johnson. The production is by Warner Bros and is directed by Jaume Collet – Serra.

Check out the trailer

Halloween Ends

In Halloween Ends, four years after the events of Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues (2021), Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing her memoir. Michael Myers was never seen again. After allowing Michael’s shadow to linger throughout her existence for decades, she finally decided to let go of her fear and anger and turn to life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of murdering a boy he cared for, a wave of terror and violence descends on the town, forcing Laurie to team up with others to fight evil. But this time, Laurie will have to deal with Myers and end him, once and for all, so that evil never returns to the city and she can, at last, have a normal and fearless life, promoting peace forever. .

See the trailer:



See more movies on display



Relentless Hunt

After the murder of Border Patrol Officer Lee Davis, Jim Rhodes abandons his career and moves with his daughter Kim to the state of Montana. There, his daughter is kidnapped and Rhodes will have to use all his ability to take justice into his own hands.

With sessions available at CineSuperK, Cine Araujo and Play Arte

Smile

The plot shows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) after a patient brutally dies in front of her, and she witnesses the bizarre and traumatic incident in the office.

From there, she begins to experience frightening occurrences that she cannot explain, but that somehow relate to the death she witnessed. To understand the phenomenon that can’t get out of your head, Dr. will look for answers, even if evil is already chasing her, and all she wants most is to run away.

see the trailer

Film has sessions at Cine Super K, Playarte and Cine Araújo



The fall

Terror Reaches New Heights! For Becky and Hunter, overcoming fear is facing it head on. But will they continue to think like that after climbing nearly 600 meters of a remote, abandoned radio tower?

The 2022 survival thriller film directed and co-written by Scott Mann, stars Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.





Film available at Cine Araújo



king woman

Starring Viola Davis, the film ‘The King Woman’ arrives in cinemas in the capital this Thursday (21). ‘The King Woman’ is a film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and tells the story of Nanisca and her army of warriors in West Africa.

Nanisca was an army commander in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful places in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. During the period, the military group was composed only of women, among the warriors is Nanisca’s daughter, Nawi (Lupita Nyong’o), together they fought French colonizers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands.

See the trailer:

Sessions at CineSuperK, PlayArte and CineAraújo

The Adventures of Tadeo and the Emerald Tablet si

After Tad accidentally unleashes a curse that endangers the lives of his friends, he sets out on a quest to reverse it. See the trailer:

Sessions at CineSuperK, PlayArte and CineAraújo