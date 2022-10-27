Edge 30 Fusion mixes top of the line set with advanced intermediate | Analysis / Review

Among the last three Motorola releases in the second half of 2022, we have the Edge 30 Fusion with the model that promises to deliver the best value for money. It brings balanced set based on old Qualcomm platform with current premium mid-range price. Will it be a good buy? Let’s check. The Edge 30 Fusion has a curved design on the front and back with a high quality metal body and a glass plate with Gorilla Glass 5 in black and gold colors, while the blue one features a differentiated finish that offers a better grip. All have splash protection, but it would be nice to see IP68 certification. Here we have a P-OLED Full HD+ 144 Hz screen with a high level of brightness and the ability to reproduce colors very close to reality. Complementing the multimedia set are two speakers with Dolby Atmos support that deliver immersive and well-calibrated stereo sound between bass, mids and treble.

Motorola decided to bet on the last generation Snapdragon 888 Plus. It might seem disappointing for a 2022 release, but it doesn’t lag behind newer models and it clashes with the Galaxy S22 Plus in performance with more current Snapdragon. It also runs smoothly all games available for Android. The 4,400 mAh battery may not seem like much for a device of its profile, but it delivers all-day autonomy with ease. The 68W charger that comes in the box makes the battery go from 0 to 100% in less than 50 minutes and already guarantees half the battery in just 15 minutes at the socket. The photographic set is formed by a 50 MP camera, an ultra-wide 13 MP camera that captures macros and a simple 2 MP camera for blurring scenarios. By default, the photos captured by the Edge 30 Fusion don’t impress in sharpness, but at full resolution you will have good photos. It hits darker places with its night mode, while the ultra-wide could be better. The camcorder records in 8K and captures good videos overall; except for the front, which suffers from excessive noise at night. Is it worth buying the Edge 30 Fusion? Overall, it’s a good device, as you can see in our full review below:

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion arrived in Brazil in September for BRL 4,999. You will currently find the best deals on the device below:

Source link