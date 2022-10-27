Elisabeth Moss: 10 Movies With The Handmaid’s Tale Star

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

The actress Elisabeth Moss He’s a big TV and movie star. Before shining in the series The Handmaid’s Taleshe stole the show in Mad Menin the role of a young secretary who builds a career in advertising.

However, Moss also has a role in many excellent films, which his fans should check out. In this text, we indicate 10 of them. It’s worth the marathon, see? Come on!

Who is Elisabeth Moss?

(Source: Rolling Stone)Source: Rolling Stone

At 40 years old, the American Elisabeth Moss is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood and television production. She has already competed in all the most important awards on American TV, in addition to receiving the Emmy, the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice.

Daughter of two musicians, she started her career at a young age. Because her father is English, the actress has English citizenship. Elisabeth was once married to comedian Fred Armisen, but the marriage ended before she was one year old.

10 movies with Elisabeth Moss

Below, we have selected a list of 10 amazing films for you to enjoy the talent of this great actress. Grab your popcorn bucket and come see works with talent to spare! Look:

1. The invisible man (2020)

adaptation of the novel The invisible manclassic of science fiction by HG Wells, the film features a mad scientist who fakes his own suicide and becomes invisible to terrorize his ex-girlfriend.

She, however, suspects that his death was a hoax, and decides to investigate the matter herself. The plot addresses numerous conflicts that, over the course of the plot, begin to get intense.

Movie available for purchase on the Apple TV platform.

two. We (2019)

We is a highly praised psychological horror film by Jordan Peele, which revolves around a family that decides to take a weekend at the beach.

They travel to a sunny place, but the arrival of mysterious neighbors changes everything and begins to unfold moments of terror. Elisabeth Moss participates in the feature, which was highly praised for dealing with social issues.

Movie available for rent on Apple TV.

3. On the road (2012)

Directed by Brazilian Walter Salles, On the road is an adaptation of On the Road, classic novel by Jack Kerouac.

In the story, we follow young Sal Paradise, an aspiring writer, whose life changes when he meets former inmate Dean Moriarty and his wife Marylou. They build a friendship that will deeply affect all three.

4. girl, interrupted (1999)

girl, interrupted takes place in 1967, when Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder) is diagnosed with borderline and is sent to a psychiatric hospital.

There, she meets Lisa Rowe (Angelina Jolie) and several other women – among them, the character of Elisabeth Moss – with whom he creates bonds and discovers the possibility of a new life.

Movie available for rent on the Apple TV platform.

5. The French Chronicle (2021)

The French Chronicle is the tenth film from cult director Wes Anderson. It’s a comedy set in an American newspaper. situated in a town in the interior of France, during the 20th century.

The work – which feeds on the director’s typical aesthetic – collects stories and chronicles published in the newspaper The French Dispatch Magazine.

Film available on Star+.

6. queens of crime (2019)

In this film, set in the 1970s, the wives of Irish mobsters take control of their business after FBI agents arrest their husbands.

Even if they have their differences, they have to adjust to protect their families.

Movie available for purchase on the Apple TV platform.

7. The Square: The Art of Discord (2017)

In this disturbing work, an art museum curator has a overreaction to the theft of your cell phone. This fact ends up leading to a series of embarrassing and threatening situations for all those present at a great event.

For now, the film is not available on Brazilian streaming.

8. Complications of Love (2014)

Here Elisabeth Moss opposite Mark Duplass, an actor known for films and series such as The Morning Show. They are a couple that has been together for many years, but they face a moment of crisis.

To try to rescue their passion, both decide to take a trip – on the recommendation of their therapist (Ted Danson). However, when they arrive at the scene, something happens that starts to change many things.

Movie available for rent on Apple TV.

9. Queen of the World (2017)

In Queen of the World, The story centers between two best friends, Catherine (Elisabeth Moss) and Virginia (Katherine Waterston). However, they have some regrets from the past.

When the two begin to criticize each other for certain privileges, their friendship is shaken and both must go on a journey to see what is left of this relationship.

Movie available for rent on the Apple TV platform.

10. Conspiracy and Power (2016)

In this film, which is based on a true story, a journalist suspects that President George W. Bush lied about his participation in the Vietnam War: he would have used the fact that he was the son of the then president to avoid serving in the conflict.

The producer believes that this is not an isolated case, and decides to investigate this network of privileges. However, airing this story will not be easy, as it can affect elections, destroy careers and cause great damage to the network.

Movie available for rent on Apple TV.

What did you think of our selection? We hope you liked it! Share on your social networks and invite a friend to marathon all the movies with you!