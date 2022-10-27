Elon Musk announces the purchase of Twitter

× Photo: Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk recently announced the purchase of Twitter for the original price of $44 billion. In a post on the social network, the billionaire told investors that he believed the acquisition was “important for the future of civilization”.

“I wanted to get in touch personally to share my motivation in acquire twitter. There’s been a lot of speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most wrong”he said.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because I think it’s important for the future of civilization to have a common digital plaza.where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence”he added.

On his Twitter profile, the billionaire changed his description to “Chief Twit” and your location for “TwitterHQ”.

Elon Musk’s statement came the day before the date set by the Delaware Court of Equityin the United States, to complete the deal.

In April, the Tesla CEO had agreed to buy the social network for $54.20 per share, totaling $44 billion. In July, however, the billionaire even gave up on the purchase, accusing the company of refusing to provide information about fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter, in turn, claimed to have delivered all the required information and started a court battle for the billionaire to honor his offer.

After months of dispute, Elon Musk made a new proposal on Twitter at the beginning of the month, causing the company’s stock to soar.

