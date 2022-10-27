Emilia Clarke’s Character in Secret Invasion Was Unintentionally Revealed by Marvel Studios ~ Marvel Universe 616

Secret Invasion features a stellar ensemble of confirmed actors, including a major newcomer straight from Game of Thrones, actress Emilia Clarke. One of the mysteries surrounding Clarke’s inclusion in the upcoming Disney+ series is her character identity, with the actress even admitting that she’s scared of spoiling her role in the MCU if she reveals herself too much. However, a lapse by Disney/Marvel itself on an official social network for the film may have just revealed who she really is.

Rumors have already been swirling around claiming that Clarke is playing a “empowered spy”, indicating that her character is significant in the series’ overarching storyline. As a result, speculation has become rampant about the actress’ role, with some pointing out that she could be playing Abigail Brand, Jessica Drew (the Spider-Woman) or Daisy Johnson aka Tremor.

Now, it looks like one of those theories may have come true based on a confirmation from a Disney account on the Tenor website. As discovered by Streamr, the official Secret Invasion page on Tenor shared a GIF of Emilia Clarke’s character saying, “It’s the beginning.”

Upon closer inspection of the image file, we see that the post is tagged “Abigail Brand”, indicating that the Game of Thrones actress is playing this character in the MCU series. So far, Disney, Marvel and Emilia Clarke herself have been tight-lipped about the actress’ role, which means this could be an accidental slip-up by a company intern.

At Marvel Comics, Abigail Brand was the director of ESPADA, a subdivision of SHIELD tasked with defending Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Notably, the first difference that is noticed here is the lack of green hair on the character. In the comics, she is considered half-earth and half-alien (a hybrid, therefore) and also a mutant (in a similar situation to Namor). Her father’s extraterrestrial race was never revealed and her powers are basically a kind of touch pyrokinesis.

Of course, given that the series is a spy thriller, it’s reasonable to question whether Clarke really is Brand or if she’s a Skrull who’s impersonating the character. Set photos showed Clarke’s character apparently working with Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik, who is the series’ villain. So it’s also hard to know if any skrulls may have momentarily taken their form and the actress played more than one character here.

Gravedigger



