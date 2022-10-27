Emily Blunt takes on the Wild West in the trailer for “The English”







Photo: Publicity / Amazon Prime Video / Modern Popcorn

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser for “The English”, a period series starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”). The preview highlights the alliance formed by Blunt’s character amidst the violence of the Wild West.

Written and directed by Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”), the series is set in the 1890s and follows an English aristocrat named Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who teams up with an Indian scout (Chaske Spencer, from “Banshee”). ) when the two are threatened with death by rowdy cowboys. Freeing themselves from danger, they make a pact to make a perilous journey through a “landscape built by dreams and blood” (according to the synopsis) to the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming, facing increasingly terrifying obstacles. and who test them at their essence, both physically and psychologically.

The cast also includes Stephen Rea (“Don’t Talk to Strangers”), Valerie Pachner (“A Hidden Life”), Rafe Spall (“Trying”), Toby Jones (“First Cow”) and Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”).

In addition to starring, Blunt also produces the attraction, alongside Blick.

“The English” is set to premiere on November 11.

