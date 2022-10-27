Endrick cites review with Casimiro and ’emotion’ with goals

Endrick lived a special night yesterday (25), in Palmeiras’ victory over Athletico Paranaense. The 16-year-old scored his first goals for the professional with the alviverde shirt and said he is still thrilled with the feat.

On social media, the striker praised the balls on the network and cited the review with influencer Casimiro, who broadcast the game on Twitch and had the live temporarily taken down.

“God continues to bless me! I’m still very excited to have contributed to my team’s victory and even more to have won a unique trophy [Rei do Pitaco]. Taking the opportunity to thank Casimiro for the interview and for having me on his team”, wrote the boy.

After much doubt, the first goal of Palmeiras in the victory over Athletico is by Endrick.

Although the first version of the score sheet, signed by referee Braulio da Silva Machado (SC-Fifa), gives Gustavo Scarpa the goal, the document will be amended, as determined by the UOL Esporte at CBF.