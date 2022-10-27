Even more ‘harassed’, Endrick’s staff calculates how much Palmeiras jewel should be worth when it can be sold

Endrick scored his first two goals as a professional and increased European clubs’ desire for him.

the performance of the young Endrick in Palmeiras’ 3-1 victory over Athletico-PR further spurred the interest of European clubs. The jewel alviverde will only be able to leave Brazil when he turns 18, on July 21, 2024. But that hasn’t stopped big teams from France, Spain and England from looking for the player’s agents. Even Endrick’s father Douglas has been harassed.

In the Curitiba game, Endrick scored the first two goals for Palmeiras professional and was observed, in loco, by the Argentine Luis Ferrer, who heads the Paris Saint German’s “scout” department.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Officially, no club spoke to Palmeiras. But the player’s staff has been contacted, although no offers have yet been made. THE ESPN found that, in most conversations, the interest is to guarantee a “priority” in the negotiation – which could be worth nothing when the player reaches the age of majority

Endrick has a termination penalty calculated today at 60 million euros (R$ 317.5 million). But the calculation is that, if all goes as expected, he will be worth more than 100 million euros (R$ 529 million) in almost two years.

In this period, Palmeiras can still try to renew the contract, valuing even more the athlete who has a rare gem treatment.

Endrick celebrates his first goal with the Palmeiras shirt Cesar Greco/SEPalmeiras/Flickr/Disclosure

Endrick’s first sponsorships

Meanwhile, Endrick starts his idol career with strong market potential. Last Sunday, in Osasco (Greater São Paulo) he was the star of the recording of a commercial for a network of dental clinics with more than two thousand units around the world. Along with a daily fantasy game company, they are the boy’s first sponsors. The contracts have a duration of three years.

They are the first fruits of Endrick’s image positioning plan, prepared by the marketing agency Wolff Sports at the beginning of the year. “Last February, Endrick broke a record. He signed the earliest sponsorship contract in Brazilian football ever”, said Fábio Wolff, managing partner of the company.

The recording of the dental company’s commercial lasted about six hours. Endrick stayed all this time in the clinic used as a setting. Without complaining. In the greatest patience. “He is very disciplined. He didn’t give any work”, said Fábio.

Discipline is one of the attributes that the Palmeiras striker showed when he went through a real “x-ray”. The idea was to profile Endrick to formulate an image and commercial positioning plan. “He has very mature positions for a 16-year-old,” Wolff said. “He is charismatic, speaks well, doesn’t get into polemics, he’s homely, he doesn’t like ballads, he doesn’t have a celebrity behavior and he’s very family”, he added.