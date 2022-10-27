Even nuns and priests watch pornography, Pope Francis says in internet alert

Admin 11 mins ago News Leave a comment 3 Views




Celibacy is required of Catholic priests

Celibacy is required of Catholic priests

Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Pope Francis has warned priests and nuns about the dangers of watching pornography online, saying the practice “weakens the priestly heart”.

The 86-year-old pontiff was responding to a question about how digital and social media should be best used, in a session at the Vatican.

Pornography, he said, was “an addiction that so many people have … even priests and nuns.”

“That’s where the devil comes in,” the pope told priests and seminarians.

Francis also said that he saw no problem with the use of social media and access to the digital world by religious, but he told them not to waste too much time on it.

“The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information,” he said.

He advised the group to “delete this from your phone, so you don’t have temptation at hand.”

Church teachings view pornography as an offense against chastity.

– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-63404851

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘I tried to stay calm, but I was afraid’, says reporter approached by thieves in front of stadium in Guayaquil

The Ecuadorian reporter who suffered a attempted robbery while doing a “live” in front of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved