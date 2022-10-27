Even nuns and priests watch pornography, Pope Francis says in internet alert







Celibacy is required of Catholic priests Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Pope Francis has warned priests and nuns about the dangers of watching pornography online, saying the practice “weakens the priestly heart”.

The 86-year-old pontiff was responding to a question about how digital and social media should be best used, in a session at the Vatican.

Pornography, he said, was “an addiction that so many people have … even priests and nuns.”

“That’s where the devil comes in,” the pope told priests and seminarians.

Francis also said that he saw no problem with the use of social media and access to the digital world by religious, but he told them not to waste too much time on it.

“The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information,” he said.

He advised the group to “delete this from your phone, so you don’t have temptation at hand.”

Church teachings view pornography as an offense against chastity.

