Ex-Atltico player victim of attack in Ecuador and fears for his life

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS Defender Erazo defended Atltico between 2016 and 2017, but failed to establish himself With a spell at Atltico in 2016 and 2017, former defender Frickson Erazo was attacked on the night of this Wednesday (26), in the city of Esmeraldas, Ecuador. He is a candidate for mayor of the municipality, which has about 100,000 inhabitants.

“Three shots were fired in my room. I fear for my life, but my candidacy is stronger than ever”, said the former defender.

On the 17th, the former player’s house was also attacked with gunfire and explosives. In addition, Erazo’s car was set on fire. He links events to politics.

“Despite the violence that my city and province are facing, we are sure that this is related to an issue of political violence. However, my candidacy remains strong. I have never received threats, not even extortion, so we are very surprised by the what happened. We are worried, but firm. I only try to serve my people”, said Erazo.

Erazo and Atltico

Erazo played 46 games with the Atlético shirt and did not score. Much criticized, he left the club in January 2018 and left for Vasco, on loan. Nor did he convince at the club from So Janurio, for which he played 22 matches and hit the net twice.

In July 2018, Erazo and Atltico terminated the contract, which ran until the end of 2019. The defender then left for Barcelona, ​​Ecuador. He stayed in Guayaquil the second half. Then he left the lawns.