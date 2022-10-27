Ex-Flamengo Pablo Marí is stabbed in a mall in Italy

Former Flamengo player, defender Pablo Marí, from Monza, was one of five men stabbed in a supermarket inside the Assago mall in Milan, Italy, according to Italian media reports. The assailant, identified as a man with psychiatric disorders, was detained. The police ruled out an act of terrorism.

Marí was transported to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, but he is not in a serious condition, according to initial information. He should be accompanied by the club’s CEO, Adriano Galliani, and by the coach, Raffaele Palladino.

Wounded are rescued in knife attack at Italian mall Photo: Reproduction

“It looks like it’s nothing serious, but we don’t have any more news at the moment”, said the player’s agent – Arturo Canales.

According to news reports, three of the injured are in serious condition and were rescued by helicopter. Ambulances and paramedics also came to the scene to provide first aid.

According to the Sportface website, a 46-year-old man took a knife inside the Carrefour supermarket, which is in the shopping center, and stabbed five customers.

The aggressor was arrested and handed over to the police, who reported that the man suffered from mental disorders. He is currently being examined by the judicial authorities.

Victorious passage in Flamengo

Marí was one of the main players in the 2019 Libertadores champion Flamengo squad. After the conquest, he was sold to Arsenal, from England.

— It was an unforgettable day in my life, it was marked in my heart for the rest of the story, in that of my family, of all Flamengo, of all red and black. No words to describe what I experienced there. I want to send a hug to all the fans, I follow every game you play, I’m there, I want to send a big kiss to everyone,” said Marí.

The Spaniard arrived at Flamengo in 2019 for just R$5.3 million, indicated by Jorge Jesus’ assistant, João de Deus.