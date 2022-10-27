Ex-Flamengo player is victim of attack in Ecuador

Former player of Flamengo, Frickson Erazo was attacked on Wednesday night in the city of Esmeraldas, Ecuador. According to preliminary information, unknown individuals would have left an explosive device outside their home. The 34-year-old former defender is running for mayor of the region.

This is the second time Erazo’s house has been attacked. A few days ago, criminals burned the former player’s vehicle and shot it towards his residence. After the attack on Wednesday, the Ecuadorian asked for prayers for him and his family in a message on Twitter.

In a recent interview with the Ecuadorian press, the former player had already spoken about the attacks he has been suffering.

– Despite the levels of violence that my city and province are facing, we are sure that this is related to an issue of political violence. However, my candidacy remains firm. I’ve never received threats, not even extortion, so we’re very surprised what happened. We are worried but firm. I only try to serve my people – said Erazo.

Erazo with the Flamengo shirt (Photo: Disclosure)

SERIAL ATTACKS

On the night of October 17, Erazo’s house was attacked with gunfire, but also with an explosive device. The episode scared neighbors and caused panic in the former athlete’s family.

Erazo spent a season at Flamengo in 2014, making just seven games for Rubro-Negro. The Ecuadorian, who also defended Atlético-MG and Vasco, was present among the Ecuadorian players who competed in the World Cup held in Brazil that same year.