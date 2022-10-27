Fagner reaches the top-10 of games for Corinthians when he started against Fluminense; see list

Corinthians has a new top-10 for the most performances with the club’s shirt in history. Upon reaching 475 games in this match against Fluminense, Fagner went on to occupy the 10th place on the list alongside an idol in Corinthians history: Rivellino.

The side revealed at the base of Corinthians is among the holders for the match of the 34th round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship, against Fluminense. At Neo Química Arena, Fagner places himself among the greats in history by reaching yet another mark with the white shirt.

With 475 games, Fagner won five titles in the Corinthians professional team: three Paulistas and two Brazilians. Still at 17, the full-back debuted for the club in 2006, was sold to Europe and returned in 2014 to consecrate himself with one of the best right-backs in the country in all the seasons he defended the club.

In the matches he played, shirt 23 won 225 times, tied in 133 and lost another 116. The player is also marked as the second that most played for the team in the current century. His 12 goals scored make him the sixth most scored full-back for the club.

In the current season, even living with injuries, the side is the second biggest waiter in the squad, with seven assists for a goal. With the runner-up of the Copa do Brasil, Fagner focuses with the rest of the squad in the dispute of the five rounds that are missing in the Brazilian Championship.

Players who played the most for Corinthians

See more at: Fagner, Players who wore the most Corinthians shirt, Corinthians x Fluminense and Campeonato Brasileiro.