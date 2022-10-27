Family of US school shooting suspect previously alerted police

A 19-year-old man killed two people and was killed by officers at the Central Institute of Visual and Performing Arts in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Playback/Twitter/RTVCes

The author’s family shooting which on Monday, the 24th, ended with two deaths in a high school in Saint Louis (Missouri, United States) had previously alerted the police that he had a gun in his possession, and that he had even sought psychiatric help. At a press conference, police explained that the mother of Orlando Harris – the 19-year-old African-American youth identified as the perpetrator – contacted her to inform her that her son was with a fire gun, which was seized and handed over to another person, an unidentified adult. The authorities do not rule out that the weapon used in the shooting, a AR-15 type rifle, is the same as the one removed from it. Police also reported that Harris’ family sought psychiatric help and even placed him in a mental hospital on a few occasions. In addition to the rifle, Harris, who was an alumnus of the school and was killed by police, carried 600 rounds of ammunition. Harris left a note in his car that read, “I have no friends. I do not have family. I never had a girlfriend. I never had a social life. All my life I’ve been an isolated loner. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting.” The victims were identified as a 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, while seven others were injured. The shooting was reported early in the morning at the Central Institute of Visual and Performing Arts. When the police arrived at the scene, they found students fleeing the scene who informed them that there was a person shooting inside. The gunman and the police exchanged fire, until the young man was shot and then taken to a hospital, where he later died.

*With information from EFE