Fast and Furious 10 had scenes filmed in secret in Brazil

fast and furious 10 will have scenes shot in Brazil. The information belongs to the journalist. Monica Bergamo gives Sheet. Filming has already taken place in the country and the city chosen was again Rio de Janeiro, stage of the fifth film in the franchise entitled Operation River.

The scenes were filmed in secret during the month of September. “THE Brazilian production company Conspiração was responsible for conducting filming for the feature on the beaches of Copacabana and Arpoador, in Rio de Janeiro”, says the journalist.

fast and furious 10 will have the return of Vin DieselTyrese GibsonMichelle RodriguezJordana BrewsterLudacrisNathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang. The new film will be directed by Louis Letterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Explosive Charge)which took the place of Justin Lin after abandoning the project due to creative differences.

The tenth part will feature the additions of newcomers to the franchise Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Alan Ritchson (Titans) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

The latest film took the family around the world from London to Tokyo, Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

fast and furious 10, the penultimate installment in the franchise, will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. The film is written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still producing. Chapters 10 and 11 will be the conclusion of the saga of Dom Toretto.

The franchise began in 2001 with the release of Fast and furiouswhich was followed by several sequels, spin-offs, video games and merchandise. Currently, the film franchise has a combined worldwide gross of over $6 billion.