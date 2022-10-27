Fast & Furious 10: A Long-Awaited Return Confirmed in Vin Diesel’s Film

Titled Fast X, the 10th film will be divided into two parts with Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Rita Moreno in the cast

This Friday (22), images from the set of Fast & Furious 10 were released that confirm the return of actress Helen Mirren in the role of the iconic Magdalene “Queenie”. This criminal mastermind made his franchise debut in 2017’s Fast & Furious 8, returning in 2021’s Fast & Furious 9 and spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Photos collected by the website Digital Spy show Queenie’s Gift hugging each other, followed by Mirren stroking Vin Diesel’s cheek. The actress is expected to feature more prominently in this new film, as the character is the mother of two of Fast & Furious’ biggest villains. In the 9th movie, Dom asked her for help tracking down her brother Jakob (John Cena) and based on the new set photos, it looks like he will once again ask Queenie for help.



MEGA/GETTY IMAGES



Production on the tenth film in the franchise is underway at the hands of filmmaker Louis Leterrier taking over as director following the departure of Justin Lin. Titled Fast X, the new feature will be the first film to have a two-part ending. In Fast & Furious 10 will have the return of the original cast with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.



MEGA/GETTY IMAGES



New faces for the franchise include Brie Larson as an as-yet-unrevealed character, Rita Moreno as Dominic Toretto’s grandmother, and Jason Momoa as an as-yet-unnamed villain. According to the website ScreenRant, details about the plot are still being kept under wraps. However, it looks like the central story will follow Charlize Theron’s return as the villainous Cipher. Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023.