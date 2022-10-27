Film about racism in the United States, ‘Till’ gets new trailer

posted on 07/26/2022 16:07



(Credit: Reproduction Internet/Twitter)

the long Till, whose plot takes place in the United States in the 1950s, won an unprecedented trailer released on Twitter. The film tells the story of young Emmet Till, who is brutally murdered in the state of Mississippi for being black. The screenplay is based on a true story.

The owner of a convenience store claims to have been offended by the boy. An unknown group from the city learns of the situation and beats the young man to death in a cowardly way, which leads Till’s mother to fight for justice.

The cast consists of Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Jalyn Hall. The movie hits theaters on October 14 and promises a lot of excitement.

The trailer released important reflections on the events, which merge the memories and arguments used in court in a narrative that focuses on the racism of the time.