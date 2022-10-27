Filming for the sequel begins this July in Italy.

“Dune – Part 2” will feature the returns of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 7/4/2022 at 12:55 pm – Updated at 1:17 pm

Scheduled to hit theaters in November 2023, filming for “Dune – Part 2” should begin at the end of this month of July, in Italy. Also according to information from deadlinepre-recordings begin in the city of Altivole, Italy, while the main ones, in turn, will take place in Budapest, Hungary, starting on July 21st.

Just last week, Warner Bros. announced that the sequel – which will feature the return of Denis Villeneuve directing – has been delayed, and will now air on November 17, 2023. The reason for the change was not revealed.

Winner of six Oscars, “Dune” is an adaptation of the book by Frank Herbert and tells the story of planets that are ruled by noble families that are part of an intergalactic feudal empire in the distant future. the young man’s family Paul atreides agree to control the desert planet arrakis, also known as Dune. However, due to him being the sole producer of a valuable spice, arrakis proves to be a far from easy planet to govern and of interest to several noble families.

The cast of “Duna” has great names, among them Timothy chalamet (“The French Chronicle”), Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”), Rebecca Ferguson (“The Greatest Showman”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Javier Bardem (“Introducing the Ricardos”), Josh Brolin (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Stellan skarsgard (“Chernobyl”).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) were also cast in the sequel. While Christopher Walken, winner of the Oscar for “The Gunman”, completes the cast. The atro was the great choice to interpret the Emperor Shaddam IV.

“Dune” is available in the HBO Max catalog.

