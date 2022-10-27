Fla can be undefeated champion of Libertadores and enter a shelf that has Pelé, Emerson Sheik and others

An extremely difficult task is to achieve America’s eternal glory without losing even a game. In such a disputed tournament, both on and off the field, it is common for teams to stumble on some opportunity throughout the dispute. If Flamengo comes out superior against Athletico-PR in the Libertadores final, next Saturday (29), Rubro-Negro Carioca will be the undefeated champion. The confrontation between the Brazilians will have a special coverage by Star+, which will record history in the making.

That’s because only six teams in history managed to repeat this feat, with only two Brazilians on the list. Among several format changes in the competition, some teams played fewer or more games, which changes the level of difficulty to reach the cup without losing. If Pedro, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro win the Libertadores, they will enter a shelf occupied by Pelé, Emerson Sheik and several other stars.

Check out the undefeated champions of Libertadores:

Peñarol – 1960 – 3 wins and 4 draws (7 games)

The Uruguayan team would be two-time continental champion at the time, however, the first conquest was the one that stole the show. In addition to inaugurating the competition organized by Conmebol, which at the time was called the Champions League, Peñarol lifted the cup without losing a single match. Led by Alberto Spencer, Luis Cubilla, Carlos Borges and others, Aurinegro would still be World Champion over Real Madrid by Puskás and Di Stefano.

Santos – 1963 – 3 wins and 1 draw (4 games)

One of the best teams in the history of football is Brazilian and was led by King Pelé. In the second conquest of America by Santos, Peixe was unbeaten in the four games played. In a lean format, Alvinegro Praiano started the dispute already in the semifinals, beating Botafogo de Garrincha twice. In the final, Coutinho and Lima built the hegemony in the first confrontation against Boca Juniors. On the way back, the star of a young man named Edson Arantes do Nascimento shone.

Independiente – 1964 – 6 wins and 2 draws (8 games)

The biggest rival of Rancing also started the champion trajectory in Libertadores with the right foot. Currently, Independiente is the biggest winner of the tournament, with seven victories. However, in 1964, Diablo Rojo won flawlessly for the first time. With Mario Rodriguez’s Artillery, the King of Copas was born in Avellaneda, in a team that also included Mura, Luís Suárez and Savoy. In 2014, Argentine TVs broadcast audios that reported a possible manipulation of results against Santos, in that edition. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Estudiantes – 1969 – 3 wins and 1 draw (4 games) and 1970 – 4 wins (4 games)

A unique and still unachievable feat was achieved at the end of the 60s. Estudiantes de La Plata were two times undefeated champions of the Libertadores. Again, the competition adhered to an economic format, which favored the Argentines. With only eight games in both editions, there were a total of seven wins and one draw. Despite the regulations, Los Pinchas convinced on the field and won the Tri in a row, after the first conquest in 1968. In addition to Bilardo and Togneri, Sebastian Verón’s father, Ramón Verón, stands out. The curiosity is for the boycotts of the time with adhesion of Santos and Internacional, due to the organization of the tournament.

Boca Juniors – 1978 – 4 wins and 2 draws (6 games)

One of the most feared teams by Brazilians in the early 2000s, it was still a supporting player in Libertadores in the 70s. Boca Juniors won the continental tournament for the second time in its history in 1978, with an undefeated campaign that would mark its name in America. southern. In a new format change, the Xeneize went straight to the semifinals, participating in a triangle with Atlético Mineiro and River Plate. Mastrángelo, Salinas and Perotti scored in the rout over Deportivo Cali and confirmed the title at La Bombonera.

Corinthians – 2012 – 8 wins and 6 draws (14 games)

The last undefeated Libertadores champion was a Brazilian and is still fresh in the memory of football fans. Under the command of coach Tite, Timão passed through traditional teams on the continent, with emphasis on national clashes. In the quarterfinals, Vasco was one of the big stones in Alvinegro’s shoe in the competition. In addition to Neymar and Ganso’s Santos, Fiel saw Riquelme’s Corinthians suffer for Emerson Sheik and Romarinho, who immortalized the cavadinha at La Bomboneira.

The ball will roll next Saturday (29), for the big decision of Libertadores. Flamengo and Athletico-PR duel for the main title in America and promise to make a typical confrontation of a giant. If you don’t want to miss this final, ‘watch it here’.