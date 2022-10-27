Flamengo fans have canceled flights to Ecuador

With a little time left for departure to Guayaquil, the city where the Libertadores final will take place, Flamengo fans were warned by Outsider Tours, a company that closed direct packages to Ecuador, that some flights this Thursday (27) were cancelled.

The statement, which was circulated on groups of messaging applications, attributes the possible eruption of the Cotopaxi volcano, located near the region of Quito, capital of Ecuador, as the reason for the cancellation of flights. The company explains that the decision came from Latam, the airline responsible for the planes that would be used.

“In view of and already reported in several press vehicles about the risk of eruption of the Cotopaxi volcano, located near Quito, the subsidiary of the company Latam, in which we had the charter contract for Guayaquil, came to cancel the planes in view of possibility of an eruption, making flights on October 27, 2022 impossible, we are working on in-flight accommodation for October 28 and 29, 2022,” the statement said.

Searched for by the UOL EsporteLatam, however, denied that it has closed any contract with Outsider Tours to charter trips and that it has not scheduled any direct flights to Guayaquil.

“LATAM has not signed any contract with this operator for the final of the tournament in Guayaquil. LATAM, by the way, has not scheduled any regular or chartered flights from Brazil to Ecuador,” said the company after the contact.

O UOL Esporte has also contacted Outsider Tours but has yet to receive a response. The article will be updated if there is any feedback.

Outsider’s relationship with Flamengo became even closer this week. That’s because, on Monday (24), the company was announced as a sponsor of the Rio team.

Last Saturday (22), Ecuador’s National Service for Risk and Emergency Management (SNGRE) issued a statement and left the region near the Cotopaxi volcano on “Yellow Alert” because of the risk of an eruption. However, yesterday (26), the same body updated the situation and stated that there was a decrease in volcanic activity. Still according to the service, the alert was just a preventive measure.

Flamengo and Athletico-PR decide the Libertadores next Saturday (29), at 17:00 (Brasília time), at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Guayaquil.