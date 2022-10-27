Flamengo sponsoring agency cancels flights, leaves fans in hand and irritates Landim and board

Flamengo’s board got angry with sponsoring agency after flight cancellations

O Flamengo is in Guayaquil for the final of CONMEBOL Libertadoresthis Saturday (27), at 17h, from Brasília, against the Atletico-PRwith Live broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+. In Brazil, confusion caused by a sponsor even spilled over to the red-black board.

It all started when the airline Euroatlantic informed the company outsiderpartner of Fla, that it would not be able to deliver the service of chartered flights to Guayaquil due to lack of authorization from the national aviation agencies of Brazil and Ecuador for the journey.

Flights that were supposed to leave on Wednesday (26) were cancelled. This Thursday (27), some fans arrived, but other scheduled flights were also cancelled.

THE outsider informs that more flights will depart at 7 am on Friday (28). These new charters were closed with the company Blue.

Flamengo’s partner informed that she will represent in court against the Euroatlantic for breach of contract.

Also this Thursday (27), several fans of the Gávea team went to the outsiderin Rio de Janeiro, to protest and demand action.

The cancellation of the trip came with a message sent on the eve of boarding. And the wear and tear caused annoyed members of the red-black board, including president Rodolfo Landim.

The representative did not like the ball out caused by the recent sponsor, announced last Monday (24) as Flamengo’s new partner for the season. Board members questioned the partnership and did not welcome the signing of the contract.

Members of the top management are also discussing the termination of a contract with the partner, according to the report.

Where to watch Flamengo vs Athletico-PR?

This Saturday (29), the Flamengo contest the grand final CONMEBOL Libertadores against Atletico-PRat 17:00 (Brasília time), with Live broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.