Flamengo will postpone the party if it wins and does not disrupt elections

On 10/27/2022 15:57

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, signed a letter and committed with the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) not to promote any celebration event on Sunday, if he is champion of the Libertadores da América Cup. The information was anticipated by the column “Extra-Extra”, by Berenice Sera. Flamengo’s game takes place this Saturday against Athletico Paranaense, in Ecuador. This Sunday, the date on which the second round of the presidential elections takes place, the players are expected to return home.

The letter signed by Landim guarantees that, in case of winning the title, there will be no parade of athletes, public exhibition of the cup, use of sound cars or electric trios so as not to disturb the circulation of voters and ensure the right to vote this Sunday. . The date of the party has not been announced. Flamengo’s own headquarters, located in Gávea, south of Rio, is a polling place for around 2,000 voters.