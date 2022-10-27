Flamengo x Santos: CBF releases audio and VAR sees ‘thunder’ in possible unmarked penalty

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, on Wednesday morning, the VAR audio in the bid of a possible penalty for Santos, in the game against Flamengo. The play between Matheuzinho and Camacho generated a lot of controversy, since it was not marked as a penalty and, in the sequence, Rubro-Negro opened the scoring.

In the conversation between referee André Luiz de Freitas Castro and video referee Adriano Milczvski, the duo understood it as a normal collision between athletes. Despite that, the duo was suspended by the CBFunderstanding that there was an erroneous judgment in the bid.

– The leg is already stopped. The foot stops to the side and he stumbles. It doesn’t quite reach. I don’t see any impact. As he turns, he bumps into the defender. Normal bid – said the video referee, in part of the conversation.

Image of VAR in the controversial bid (Reproduction / CBF)

After the match, Santos canceled the interviews in the mixed and collective zone, and released an open letter with vehement complaints against the Arbitration Commission. In addition to asking for the removal of the duo, Peixe demanded attitudes from the president, Wilson Seneme.

At the end, Flamengo ended up beating Santos 3-2, at Maracanã, and sailed to Guayaquil with a series of four consecutive victories. Now, the focus is on the Libertadores decision, which will be played this Saturday. Peixe, in turn, saw the dream of a place in the continental competition diminish.