Fluminense dominates and beats Corinthians with two from Cano

Fluminense dominated Corinthians tonight (26), won 2-0 at the Neo Química Arena and climbed to fourth in the Brasileirão. Germán Cano, the top scorer of the championship, scored two and decided the game of the 34th round.

Fluminense reaches 58 points and regains fourth place, but Corinthians (57 points) can make amends on Saturday (29), when they visit Goiás in a late match of the 32nd round. Tricolor returns to the field on Monday (31), against Ceará.

The result takes away any chance of Corinthians being Brazilian champion. The championship, by the way, was not decided tonight just because Inter beat Ceará by 2-1, and postponed Palmeiras’ dream of lifting the cup.

The best of the game: Gunner is scorer

Brazil’s top scorer, Germán Cano is always in the right place at the right time. It was like that in the two bids he scored. Decisive for Fluminense in the game and in the season. honorable mention to john Arias, who was also important and sought the ball at every point on the field, appearing to be in several places at once.

Corinthians performance: Bad and lacking

It was one of the worst performances of Corinthians under the command of Vítor Pereira. He was not only inattentive in the marking of Cano, the top scorer in the championship, but also disorganized and without any alternative. The attack was orphaned by the injured Mosquito and Renato Augusto, tried little, missed a lot and found no way. When he tried to score in the attack, he let Fluminense escape with ball inversions and had to run backwards the whole time.

Didn’t work: Ramiro and Vital at the ends

It would be difficult enough with Gustavo Mosquito on the field, and the striker’s injury left Corinthians with no chance of attacking from the sides. Ramiro came in for him but, out of position, couldn’t arrange anything offensively. On the other side, Mateus Vital also barely took the ball. The team as a whole was far below what it had been showing in previous games.

Flu performance: Dominant the entire game

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Fluminense had a good first half. With more possession of the ball and controlling the match well, Fernando Diniz’s strategy worked – and injuries at Corinthians still contributed. Even without building so many clear goalscoring chances, Tricolor was efficient when they arrived, counting on top scorer Germán Cano. In the second stage, Tricolor continued to control in front of an opponent on a bad night. Cano again took advantage of a great opportunity, consolidating the good game of the Rio de Janeiro team, which deserved to win from start to finish. Highlight for Calegari, who worked well on the left, in addition to Arias and Manoel, fundamental in their sectors.

Cano puts Flu in front

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

The game was well balanced when John Arias advanced alone on the right, hiding the ball and taking a corner. The half-time penalty was deflected and left for Germán Cano, who got ahead of Róger Guedes and just needed to push it into the goal.

Corinthians tries to score in the attack

The goal conceded made Corinthians dedicate a little more to marking. He started to defend up front, in Fluminense’s field, managed to steal some balls and took danger mainly with a shot by Renato Augusto that deflected on Nino. The visitors disappeared from the attack for fifteen minutes until Calegari attempted a long shot after a corner.

Mosquito and Renato Augusto leave injured

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

The first move of the game ended with an injury to Gustavo Mosquito, who fell crookedly after a ball dispute in the attack and showed a lot of pain in his right knee. He ended up replaced by Ramiro and was missed, as Corinthians couldn’t create from the sides. Half an hour later, it was Renato Augusto’s turn to put his hand behind his right thigh and be replaced by Giuliano. The final balance of the two injuries was a team that was even quite combative, but not very creative until the break – it only arrived once, in a set piece.

More fights than football

The second half started marked by rough disputes, much more than by chances of goals. The move that heated up the game was a foul by Cano on Cássio, inside the area, followed by a hand from the goalkeeper to the attacker’s face. There was little football, including a goal disallowed by Fluminense for offside. Overall, Corinthians came back from the break worse than it was before.

Cano makes one more and solves the game

Fluminense was already the master of the match when Calegari hit a precise cross at the second post, where Cano waited to send first and make the second of the visitors. It was the coup de grace for Corinthians, who could not get out of the opponent’s domain in any period of the match. From there until the end, the two teams basically just waited for the time to pass — and yet almost Yago Felipe made it third.

Felipe Melo is suspended on the bench

After arguing with a Corinthians fan on the plane, yesterday (25), Felipe Melo only left the bench in the 38th minute of the second half against Corinthians. The most notable moment, albeit a negative one, was when he was yellow carded off the pitch. After Cano and Cássio’s bid, the midfielder complained a lot with the referee and the reserve goalkeeper of the São Paulo team, being punished, a fact celebrated at the Neo Química Arena. He, however, was hanging and will not be available for Fernando Diniz against Ceará, on Monday (31).

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 0 x 2 FLUMINENSE

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 34th round

Date and time: October 26, 2022, at 9:45 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Auxiliaries: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow Cards: Ramiro, Fagner (Corinthians); Samuel Xavier, Felipe Melo, Cano (Fluminense)

goals: Cano, at 11′ of the first half and at 25 minutes of the second half

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner (Giovane), Gil, Balbuena (Bruno Méndez) and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Mateus Vital, Gustavo Mosquito (Ramiro, later Roni) and Róger Guedes. Coach: Vitor Pereira.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Calegari (Cristiano); André, Martinelli (Felipe Melo), Yago Felipe and Ganso; Arias and Cano (Nathan). Coach: Fernando Diniz.