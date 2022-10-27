Fortaleza faces Coritiba at Castelão with an eye on the G-8 of Serie A

With an eye on the G-8 and packed with the Brazilian Championship, Fortaleza enters the field this Thursday, 27th, at 7 pm, to face Coritiba at Arena Castelão, in a duel valid for the 34th round. Undefeated for seven consecutive matches in the national competition, Tricolor do Pici will try, against Coxa, to confirm the good moment to continue firmly in the dispute for a spot in the pre-Libertadores.

Although the Lion does not depend only on himself to finish the round among the top eight, there are scenarios that make this event possible. For this, Tricolor, currently in 10th place, has the obligation to win the duel against Alviverde and hope for stumbles of at least two of the three teams that are ahead in the table: defeat of Atlético-MG to Juventude at Mineirão (BH ); São Paulo’s draw or defeat against Atlético-GO in Morumbi (SP); América-MG’s defeat or draw against Goiás at Haile Pinheiro (GO).

Coritiba, on the other hand, lives a very different reality in the tournament. In 15th position, the team from Paraná has only two points of difference in relation to the relegation zone and runs the risk of joining the Z-4 ​​if it is defeated by Fortaleza. To make matters worse, Coxa’s performance as a visitor is, so far, the worst in the Brasileirão’s history in the era of running points. In 16 games away from home, the team suffered 14 setbacks and drew twice – that is, 4% of use.

If it is difficult for Coxa to play away from the cold of Paraná, the warm atmosphere of Arena Castelão has been an important asset in Fortaleza’s recovery process in the national elite. Owner of the fifth highest average audience in the competition – 32,552 per game -, the expectation is that the tricolor mass will appear in weight again, as it was in the confrontation last Monday, when Leão had the support of more than 40 thousand people and surpassed the mark of 1 million fans at Gigante da Boa Vista in 2022.

Fortaleza vs Coritiba: embezzlement and returns

For the match, Vojvoda will not be able to count on Titi, suspended for the third yellow card. In addition to the defender, the steering wheel Hercules, with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, must also be absent. On the other hand, the Argentine commander has the return of Tinga, Caio Alexandre and Romarinho.

Guto Ferreira will not have defender Luciano Castán suspended. Left-back Natanael, midfielder Bruno Gomes and striker Cadorini are back at their disposal. The last two mentioned, even, have titleholder status of the alviverde team and should be part of the starting 11 against Tricolor do Pici. The striker Fabrício Daniel, who is recovering from an injury, is doubtful.

Fortaleza vs Coritiba

Strength

4-3-3: Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Benevenuto, Brítez and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Caio Alexandre and Lucas Crispim; Robson, Thiago Galhardo and Pedro Rocha. Technician: Vojvoda

coritiba

4-4-2: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Guillermo, Chancellor and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade, Bernardo (Galarza) and Boschilia; Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho (Adrián Martínez). Coach: Guto Ferreira

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date and time: Thursday, 27th, at 19:00

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP) – FIFA

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

Broadcast: Radio O POVO CBN and Premiere

