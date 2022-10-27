From Putin’s mentor’s daughter to Kremlin critic. Who is Ksenia Sobchak?

THE Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak was in the news on Wednesday after Russian authorities searched her home and was the target of an extortion case, which forced her to flee Russia to Lithuania with an Israeli passport. But who, after all, is Ksenia Sobchak, daughter of a mentor of Vladimir Putin and turned opponent of the Russian president?

Known as the ‘Paris Hilton of Russia’ for having established herself in Russian high society by presenting ‘reality shows’, the 40-year-old woman’s nickname was already known in Russia. Her father, Anatoly Sobchak, was the first democratically elected mayor of Saint Petersburgbetween 1991 and 1996.

Anatoly Sobchak studied at the Leningrad State University Faculty of Law, where he would later become professor of several Russian politicians, including Presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin.

After leaving the Saint Petersburg municipality, he was investigated for corruption and, in 1997, he took refuge in Paris, France. Two years later, in 1999, Vladimir Putin became prime minister and dropped all chargesallowing his former teacher to return to Russia.

Sobchak died at age 62 in February 2000, victim of a heart attack during a trip to support Putin’s candidacy for the presidency.

Nearly 20 years later, Sobchak’s daughter Ksenia has become a critical voice of the Kremlin. In 2017, she submitted her candidacy for the 2018 Russian presidential election and promised never to personally criticize Vladimir Putin because of the connections the Russian had with his father.

before becoming the youngest presidential candidateKsenia discussed her intention with Vladimir Putin, who, according to her, told her that “everyone has the right to make their own decisions and must be responsible for them”.

The journalist would eventually win 4th place – behind Vladimir Putin, Pavel Grudinin and Vladimir Zhirinovsky – with 1.68% of the vote.

After the defeat, he continued his career in journalism, having denounced cases of torture in Russian prisons. According to her and her team, it was a report on the matter that motivated the searches of her home on Wednesday morning.

According to TASS news agency and state broadcaster RT, Ksenia is the subject of a racketeering case, along with her former business manager and former editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Tatler, Kirill Sukhano, who was once detained.

At stake is a Fund extortion attempt on Rostec, a state-owned company that manufactures and exports industrial products intended, in particular, for the military sector. The offense is punishable by a sentence of 15 years in prison.

“It is obvious that this is a blow against my newsroom, the last free newsroom in Russia, which had to be repressed”considered Sobchak, on the Telegram platform.

After the search, the woman took refuge in Lithuania, a source from the Lithuanian border guard confirmed to the France-Presse (AFP) news agency. “She arrived in Lithuania with an Israeli passport,” the source said.

