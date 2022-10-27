Gal Gadot rocks red dress and bare back at event packed with celebrities | celebrities

Actress Gal Gadot rocked it, wearing a red dress and leaving her back bare, at a celebrity-filled event in West Hollywood. The interpreter of the heroine Wonder Woman was one of the famous present at the party organized by Tiffany & Co. in the West Hollywood neighborhood, like model Hailey Baldwin Bieber and socialite Kim Kardashian.

Today at 37, Gadot has already given life to Wonder Woman in four productions: ‘Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), ‘Justice League’ (2017), ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017) and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020). The heroine’s third solo film continues without news and has not yet had its filming and premiere dates announced.

Tiffany & Co. with the presence of Gadot show the friendly Israeli artist, posing smiling for the photographers that covered the event.

The slit in the back of the look of the actress was the focus of some of the records, both in her passage through the red carpet of the event and inside the party.

Last June, Gadot celebrated the first birthday of his youngest daughter, Daniella. Her husband, Dutch businessman Yaron Varsano, are also parents to Alma (10 years old) and Maya (5 years old).

In 2023, Gadot will play the Evil Queen in the live-action ‘Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs’. The film will be directed by filmmaker Marc Webb and will have actress Rachel Zegler as the main character. She will also be the producer and protagonist of ‘Cleopatra’, a work currently in pre-production and no release date announced.