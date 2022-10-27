Galax shows first performance tests of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory

It manages to be better than the RTX 3070 in Galax tests

One of the updates that NVIDIA has made to the GeForce RTX 30 series of GPUs is the RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory, i.e. faster than the base SKU. Galax published a video showing that its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Plus manages to perform better than an RTX 3070 in some games.

Although the comparison doesn’t show identical chunks running on the different cards, as it has to be in a comparison test, the publication shows us that the new RTX 3060 Ti has an advantage over the stronger GPU. According to Galax, the 8 GB GDDR6X delivers a 35.7% increase over standard GDDR6.

Although it achieves better performance than the RTX 3070 in games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Cyberpunk 2077, in A Plague Tale: Requiem, the RTX 3060 Ti Plus is a little behind. Galax tests don’t reveal what settings the games were running on.

The RTX 3070 is equipped with 8 GB GDDR6 and delivers 448 GB/s of bandwidth, while the RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memories reaches up to 608 GB/s. Difference is enough to deliver more performance over the RTX 3070, which, in turn, has 1024 more CUDA cores.

Although manufacturers like Asus and Galax already have their models with the new SKU, there is no release date or availability in stores.

NVIDIA GPU Lineup Changes

NVIDIA has made other recent changes to the GeForce RTX 30 card lineup. In addition to the RTX 3060 TI with GDDR6X memories, the RTX 3060 now has an 8 GB version, and the RTX 3070 Ti is being manufactured with a GA102 GPU, the same that equips the top of the line in the series, the RTX 3090 Ti.

In the case of the RTX 3060, the new SKU not only comes with less memory, but also slower memories, operating at 15 Gbps, with a 128-bit interface and offering bandwidth of up to 240 GB/s, against the 192- bit and 360 GB/s from the RTX 3060 12 GB.

Another big change in NVIDIA graphics cards is the cancellation of the RTX 4080 12 GB. For now, the company has not yet said with which nomenclature the GPU will be released.

Via: VideoCardz