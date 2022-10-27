Galaxy S10 and first Galaxy Fold will be without Samsung’s Android 13 – Tecnoblog

THE Samsung is already rolling out One UI 5 to its phones and tablets. Some smartphones, however, will not receive the Android 13 in 2022, as is the case with Galaxy S10 and Note 10, released in 2019 with Android 9 Pie. O first Galaxy Fold is also on the list of models that will be left out of the party.

