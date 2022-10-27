Galaxy S10 and first Galaxy Fold will be without Samsung’s Android 13 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Samsung is already rolling out One UI 5 to its phones and tablets. Some smartphones, however, will not receive the Android 13 in 2022, as is the case with Galaxy S10 and Note 10, released in 2019 with Android 9 Pie. O first Galaxy Fold is also on the list of models that will be left out of the party.

Galaxy S10 was unveiled to the world in 2019 with Android 9 Pie; now, the Samsung phone will not receive Android 13 (Image: Tecnoblog)

The end of support for new versions of Android happens after the release of Android 12. In January, Samsung released Android 12 to the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+. To remember, the trio that marked a legion of fans (including this one who writes to you) came into the world in 2019 with Android 9 (Pie) – that is, it has already received three versions of the system since then.

Cell phones drew attention for Samsung’s radical design change. Unlike the Galaxy S9, the models had almost no borders at the top and bottom of the screen. Instead, Samsung put a hole to house the camera, with a circle on the Galaxy S10e and S10 and a pill on the Galaxy S10+.

The trio still stood out for being eligible for the previous updates policy. In 2020, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S10 line would receive three Android updates and four years of security fixes. Three years later, cell phones will only have access to packages to improve protection.

Under current policy, Samsung promises four versions of Android and five years of security updates for the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and newer models.

First Galaxy Fold will also be on Android 12 (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

First Fold and Galaxy Note 10 are also on the list

In the 2020 announcement, Samsung also included other iconic phones. This is the case with the first Galaxy Fold, launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie, and which was delayed shortly thereafter. Again, the smartphone received OS updates up to Android 12, but it will not officially support Android 13 with One UI 5.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are other models that make the list. Revealed in the same year and with the same version of the software, the duo was updated to One UI 4 in early 2022. But the phones followed the others: they received Android 10, Android 11 and Android 12. Now, they will no longer be supported. official for system updates.

However, Samsung will still make security fixes available for another year.

Galaxy Note 10 received Android 12 and is compatible with LineageOS (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

LineageOS can give Samsung phones a survival

Following the 2020 update policy, Samsung will not release new versions of Android to mobile phones. However, this does not mean that the models will be outdated: with the exception of the Galaxy Fold, users can install LineageOS on their phones. But at your own risk, of course.

LineageOS has not yet released a build based on Android 13. However, it is likely that the phones will be compatible with the new version, due to the advanced technical sheet with the Exynos 9820 processor on the Galaxy S10 and the Exynos 9825 on the Galaxy Note 10. Unfortunately, models with Snapdragon do not appear in the list of compatible devices.

Check out the devices page on the LineageOS website:

To install LineageOS on your mobile, you need to read the instructions carefully before starting the procedure. It is also recommended to make a backup to avoid data loss. Also, it is important to note that not all features may work properly after the procedure.

