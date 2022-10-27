Galaxy S21+ reaches historic lowest price on offer with generous cashback – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you’re thinking about changing your cell phone, you’re definitely looking forward to Black Friday. But in the previous weeks there have already been some very interesting offers, like this one from Samsung Galaxy S21+ for R$ 2,799.20 with cashback Ame. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen being charged for it., and it might not go down much further than that anytime soon. So check out in the next few lines how and if it’s worth taking advantage of now.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

According to its price history, the Galaxy S21+ usually costs an average of R$ 4,252.04 at retail. But in this early Black Friday offer from Submarino, it costs BRL 3,499.00 in cash. In addition, paying via Ame, you still get 20% (R$ 699.80) of your money back. So, when we discount the cashback, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128 GB ends up costing BRL 2,799.20.

⚠️Cashback cannot be withdrawn Who follows the offers finds You should already be used to Zoom cashback, which can be redeemed. However, in the case of Ame Digital, the amount cannot be withdrawn from the wallet. Therefore, Ame cashback can only be used for purchases at Submarino itself, other stores in the Americanas network or partners that accept this payment method.

📱 Is it worth taking advantage of the Galaxy S21+ offer?

As stated above, it’s hard to imagine that this device will be much cheaper than that on Black Friday. After all, this is already the lowest price in history, and currently most of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ offers that we find on the finds they are combos. That is, you buy it and some other accessory to take advantage of discounts — usually, a Galaxy Buds at Samsung’s own store.

But whether the real question is whether to buy this phone or not, you have to look beyond the price. When compared to its predecessor and the standard model in the range, the few standout differences are 5G support, looks, and battery capacity. In addition, looking at the latest models, some may prefer the Galaxy S22 or S22+, with a Snapdragon processor.

However, if analyzed solely, the Galaxy S21+ remains an excellent smartphone. Smooth and stable performance is accompanied by a great software experience. The photographic set has three rear lenses and one front that take pictures with great definition and dynamic range. And the battery life also did very well in the tests of the technoblog.

🤑 Where can I find other offers like this?

Finally, whatever your decision, there is a place where you can find many more product offers at the lowest prices in history: the TB findings! By participating in our groups on Telegram or WhatsApp, you have access to the best promotions, carefully selected by our team. And it’s not just cell phones, see? Accessories and even household and food items also appear there. 😉

