Galaxy S23 Ultra has advances in night photography with 200 MP camera, says rumor

Samsung is preparing the launch of a new generation of top-of-the-line phones that, although it doesn’t bring great news in terms of design, promises good advances in its cameras, especially in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. On Wednesday (27), the leaker Ice Universe revealed that your way of night photography will have “big improvements”. Among the rumors that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have an advanced video stabilization system to compete with the “Action Mode” of the iPhone 14 and will finally use a 200 MP sensor from Samsung, the information from the leaker add that the more powerful model of the next generation will be able to capture images with greater sensitivity to light.

Galaxy S23 Ultra night photography and night video have been greatly improved — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2022

The leaker does not explain which features will be used so that the cell phone offers the best image quality in low light conditions. It is worth remembering that, last week, Samsung launched the 200 MP ISOCELL HPX sensor, giving strength to rumors that the successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer the highest resolution available on the market.

















Larger pixels can register more light, and with a massive amount of pixels, the sensor will be able to combine the dots to increase its sensitivity to lighting in dark environments. The ISOCELL HP3, for example, combines up to 16 pixels to create a 12.5 MP image with excellent detail in low light conditions. O Ice Universe informs that the “great improvements” in night photography of the Galaxy S23 Ultra occur “mainly due to improvements in the CIS”, that is, the contact image sensor — reiterating that the advances in the quality of captures in dark environments will be due to of hardware investments.

For now, there are no clues about which sensor will be used in the main camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there are those who say that the ISOCELL HPX will be exclusive to cell phones launched in Asia, so the strongest bet is still the use of the ISOCELL HP3. Other phone specs may include a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

