Gerson signals positive and moves forward to leave Marseille for another big club

It seems that Gerson, ex-Flamengo and Fluminense, at Olympique de Marseille is coming to an end.

This is because, as already reported by the local press, especially after the departure of Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, the Brazilian has been losing ground in the French team, which has not been pleasing to the player, who already considers a departure.

Gerson wants to play for Sevilla

And, according to Estadio Deportivo, the player’s destiny may be Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla. According to the source, the player looks forward to working again with the coach, who also wants to sign him.

In this way, everything is heading for Gerson to change Ligue 1 for La Liga. However, there is still a certain obstacle: the price asked by the French.

As reported, Olympique de Marseille paid 20 million euros to Flamengo and has already warned that it is not willing to lose out. In other words, Sevilla will have to pay at least this amount to get him out of France.