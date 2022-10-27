Globo exhibits The Bride’s Best Friend

Globo will screen at the Afternoon Session this Wednesday (26) the film The Best Friend of the Bride. Released in 2008, the cast consists of Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Carlson, Kathleen Quinlan, Richmond Arquette. The film will air at around 3:30 pm, Brasília time, right after the chapter of the re-presentation of Chocolate with Pimenta.

The film tells the story of Tom Bailey Jr., who on Halloween, dressed as Bill Clinton, goes to bed with his previously arranged girlfriend, Monica. Turns out it’s your roommate Hannah. Tom likes her because she’s honest and doesn’t hit on him. Ten years later, they are best friends. He is rich as he invented the “coffee collar” and earns a penny each time it is used. Tom is with a different girl every week, while Hannah focuses on her career at the Met. He is very content with life, and he thinks she is too.

After taking Hannah to her father’s sixth wedding, she tells Tom that he must go to Scotland to work. He discovers that without her, being with a different woman week after week is not fulfilling. Realizing that he loves her, he decides to confess his feelings to her when she returns. Upon returning, Hannah surprisingly introduces Colin, a wealthy Scotsman, as her fiancé. She asks Tom to be her maid of honor and Tom decides to do so on the advice of his other friends, to spend time with her, convincing her to marry him.

He is introduced to the other three bridesmaids. One of them is Melissa, Hannah’s cousin and a disgruntled ex-girlfriend. She hates him even more when she doesn’t get to be the maid of honor. So when Tom throws the bridal shower, Melissa sabotages him by giving him a business card for entertainment, which turns out to be for a sex toy party. Hannah gets upset and leaves. Again seeking advice from his other friends, they teach him what a bridesmaid should remember. The next day, he takes Hannah shopping, impressing her. Afterwards, she tells him that she is moving to Scotland with Colin after their wedding.