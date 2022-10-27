Globo movies from June 6th to 10th

For those looking for what to watch on television, this week’s Afternoon Session films can be a good option. On Monday, the channel will show a feature film by Adam Sandler and on the other days there will be options for those who like romance, drama and comedy. The broadcast takes place after O Cravo e a Rosa from Monday to Friday. See the schedule for June 6-10, 2022.

Monday, June 6 – A Pretend What Happens to Adam Sandler

The week kicks off with Make-Believe It Happens, starring Adam Sandler and Keri Russell. In the plot, Skeeter has two nephews and likes to tell them stories at bedtime. One day, he discovers that these stories are starting to come true and finds a way to use it to his advantage. However, the advantage starts to cause problems when your nephews cause a mess.

Original Title: Bedtime Stories

Cast: Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand, Richard Griffiths, Teresa Palmer

Directed by: Adam Shankman

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

Watch the trailer for the film with Adam Sandler that Globo will air:

Tuesday, June 7 – What Really Matters

With Oliver Jackson-Cohen of The Invisible Man and The Haunting of Hill House, and Camilla Luddington of Grey’s Anatomy, this week’s Tuesday Afternoon Movie will be What Really Matters. In the film, the audience follows Alec, a frustrated engineer who lives in London, England. He can barely pay his bills, until an uncle comes up with a solution: pay off all of Alec’s debts. However, for that to happen, the boy will be forced to live for a year in Nova Scotia, located in Canada.

Original Title: The Healer

Cast: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Camilla Luddington, Jorge Garcia, Jonathan Pryce

Directed by: Paco Arango

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

Watch the movie trailer from this week’s afternoon session:

Wednesday, June 8 – The Last Word is one of the films in the afternoon session of the week

On Wednesday, Globo airs the film The Last Word. A woman named Harriet decides to write her obituary with all the great achievements of her successful career in the business world. For this, she hires the journalist Anne Sherman, who is responsible for the draft of the work. However, Harriet is not satisfied with the result and decides to leave in search of a great adventure.

Original Title: The Last Word

Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski

Directed by: Mark Pellington

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

Watch the official trailer:

Thursday, June 9 – Rush Hour 3

This film, which will be shown on Thursday this week in the afternoon session of Globo, is the third in the comedy and action franchise starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. In the plot, Ambassador Han is in France to reveal the work of a very powerful crime syndicate, the Triad. With the name of the organization’s boss about to be thrown into the world, the Triad decides to go after the ambassador to keep the matter a secret. That’s where Lee and James Carter need to step in.

Original Title: Rush Hour 3

Cast: Jackie Chan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Max Von Sydow, Chris Tucker

Directed by: Brett Ratner

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

Friday, May 20 – Maybe A Love Story

At the end of this week, the afternoon session will show the Brazilian feature film Maybe a Love Story, with Matheus Solano. In the plot, Virgílio receives a call from Clara, who informs him that she is ending her relationship with him. He doesn’t know who Clara is and believes it could be a mistake. However, everyone around Virgílio knows Clara. He is confused and wonders if he really knows the girl.

Cast: Mateus Solano, Bianca Comparato, Totia Meireles, Thaila Ayala, Paulo Vilhena, Nathalia Dill, Marco Luque, Dani Calabresa

Directed by: Rodrigo Bernardo

Brazilian nationality

Time: 3:30 pm

Watch the movie trailer of the afternoon session of the week with Mateus Solano:

How to watch the movies of the Afternoon Session of the week online

For those who want to watch the movies of the Afternoon Session of the week, but won’t be at home to follow everything on television, there’s a way to watch them directly from your cell phone, computer or tablet – and even better, totally free. If you want to follow Globo’s programming in real time, just access Globoplay’s “Now on TV” tab.

If you are not a subscriber to the service, you will need to create an account on the streaming platform. But don’t worry, you won’t be charged for it, the “Now on TV” tab is completely free. However, if you want access to the contents of the catalog, be it a movie, series or soap opera, you will have to choose one of the plans of the platform to obtain the release.

