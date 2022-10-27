Gois X América-MG – Superesportes

  • 27
    2 time

    America changes. Mastriani leaves for the entrance to Wellington Paulista.

  • 26
    2 time

    Fouls committed: Goals 10×16 America.

  • 25
    2 time

    Felipe Azevedo starts a counterattack on the left and Lucas Halter cuts with a cart to applause from the emerald crowd.

  • 24
    2 time

    Pedro Raul receives the ball at speed from the right, plays it to the middle and Vincius kicks it to the defense of Cavichioli.

  • 23
    2 time

    Brazilian in progress: Internacional 1×1 Cear; Corinthians 0x1 Fluminense.

  • 22
    2 time

    Auremir misses Juninho from behind and receives the yellow card.

  • 21
    2 time

    Vincius tries to disarm Danilo Avelar, invades the area and, following the move, touches it last before leaving. Goal shooting.

  • 20
    2 time

    Cceres receives on the right wing, crosses close and the ball lands in Tadeu’s hands.

  • 19
    2 time

    Mastriani tries the feint at the entrance of the area in Caetano, unarmed and goes for a foul.

  • 18
    2 time

    Dad Belmonte hits the free-kick very badly and the ball goes over the goal.

  • 17
    2 time

    GOOOLLL DO GOIS!!! VINCIUS!!! He receives Diego’s good ball on the right wing, cuts Danilo Avelar and Eder with a single feint and kicks crossed in the right corner to equalize!!!

  • 16
    2 time

    Alosio scores his 4th goal in this BR-22.

  • 15
    2 time

    GOOOLLL FROM AMERICA!!! ALOSIO!!! He hits hard in the right angle and Tadeu doesn’t even get in the picture!!!

  • 14
    2 time

    Long delay for the penalty kick!

  • 13
    2 time

    The referee confirms the penalty after checking the VAR booth!

  • 12
    2 time

    Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes goes to the VAR booth to analyze the bid.

  • 11
    2 time

    The Gois players surround the referee to protest!

  • 10
    2 time

    PNALTY!!! Ball raised in the Gois area, Caetano pulls Alosio and the referee scores!

  • 9
    2 time

    Matheusinho receives an open ball on the right and Auremir arrives to cut with a cart.

  • 8
    2 time

    ON THE TRAVESE!!! Cceres receives the ball stretched on the right, crosses and Mastriani tests free on Tadeu’s post!!!

  • 7
    2 time

    MATHEUS CAVICHIOLI!!! Hugo takes a free-kick in the area, Lucas Halter heads in as the costume dictates and the goalkeeper of America stretches out to make a defense in the left corner!!!

  • 6
    2 time

    Matheusinho was hanging and won’t catch Inter in the next round.

  • 5
    2 time

    Matheusinho pulls Auremir’s shirt, misses and gets yellow.

  • 4
    2 time

    Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left and Nicolas heads away.

  • 3
    2 time

    Amrica exchanges passes on the left wing with Felipe Azevedo and Alosio and is unable to penetrate the opponent’s area.

  • two
    2 time

    Juninho makes a good play on the left, crosses towards Alosio and the defender heads away.

  • 1
    2 time

    Substitution in Gois. Exit Maguinho and enter Nicolas.

  • 0
    2 time

    The ball rolls again in Gois!

  • 50
    1 time

    The first half ends at Serrinha.

  • 49
    1 time

    Matheusinho takes an open corner, Danilo Avelar heads to the ground and Tadeu makes a save!

  • 48
    1 time

    Cceres starts a counterattack on the right, Auremir arrives with health and cuts out. Corner kick.

  • 47
    1 time

    Gois roams the America area and finds no space to finish.

  • 46
    1 time

    Maguinho was hanging and will not face Corinthians next Saturday.

  • 45
    1 time

    We will have three additions in the initial step.

  • 44
    1 time

    Maguinho disarmed by Matheusinho, makes the foul in the sequence and receives the 1 yellow card of the match.

  • 43
    1 time

    Too many faults right now. Now Maguinho commits the infraction on Felipe Azevedo.

  • 42
    1 time

    Matheusinho takes a free-kick in Tadeu’s area and Maguinho heads the danger away.

  • 41
    1 time

    Foul charged in the mining area and Pedro Raul caught offside.

  • 40
    1 time

    Diego receives another free kick in the middle and continues to complain a lot with Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes.

  • 39
    1 time

    VAR quickly analyzes the play and sends the game on.

  • 38
    1 time

    Dad Belmonte takes a short corner, the ball hits Al’s back and the Gois players ask for a touch.

  • 37
    1 time

    Pedro Raul fights for the ball with Conti and wins the corner.

  • 36
    1 time

    UUUHHH!!! Dad Belmonte serves Hugo in a great ball from the left, the side crosses and Pedro Raul appears on the third floor to head out.

  • 35
    1 time

    Substitute in America. Everaldo leaves and Alosio enters.

  • 34
    1 time

    Everaldo falls back onto the pitch and seems to be out of playing conditions.

  • 33
    1 time

    Gois continues to have more ball possession, exchange passes and involve Gois.

  • 32
    1 time

    Amrica exchanges passes in their defensive field and Gois s assists.

  • 31
    1 time

    Everaldo twists his ankle by himself, falls and asks for medical attention.

  • 30
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo crosses another ball in the area and Hugo arrives in front of Mastriani to cut his head.

  • 29
    1 time

    Danilo Avelar crosses from the left and Mastriani misses Caetano’s attack.

  • 28
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo receives on the left, cuts to the middle and kicks blocked by Vincius.

  • 27
    1 time

    Ball launched in the area of ​​America from the left, Pedro Raul anchors with his head to the middle and Cavichioli arrives in front of Lucas Halter to move away.

  • 26
    1 time

    Dad Belmonte tries to make a quick turn towards Danilo Avelar in midfield and receives the free kick from the side.

  • 25
    1 time

    A rehearsed corner is taken, Cceres dominates at the entrance of the area and kicks crookedly out.

  • 24
    1 time

    America sharper, Mastriani gets inside the area and Lucas Halter stretches out to cut. Corner kick.

  • 23
    1 time

    ONCE AGAIN TADEU!!! On the counterattack, Matheusinho receives on the left wing, cuts to the middle and kicks in the left corner, Tadeu sees it and avoids Amrica’s goal!

  • 22
    1 time

    Diego receives a hard foul from Juninho on the right wing and complains to the referee wanting a yellow card.

  • 21
    1 time

    Brazilian in progress: Internacional 0x1 Cear; Corinthians 0x1 Fluminense.

  • 20
    1 time

    Danilo Avelar receives a good ball from the left, crosses and Hugo closes to head away.

  • 19
    1 time

    Caio Vincius steals the ball in the middle, it is left clean for Hugo who kicks very badly from the entrance of the area straight out.

  • 18
    1 time

    Cceres receives at the entrance of the area and shoots with great danger to the right of Tadeu’s goal.

  • 17
    1 time

    TADEEEEUU!!! Everaldo receives on the left and touches Juninho, he dominates and kicks placed high for the goalkeeper’s beautiful defense!

  • 16
    1 time

    Defender do Gois hesitates, Matheusinho invades the area, tries to dribble around everyone and ends up being disarmed at the time of submission.

  • 15
    1 time

    A corner is taken in the America area and Cavichioli leaves the goal to fit in the air.

  • 14
    1 time

    Pedro Raul receives the ball with his back to the goal, tries to make the turn and Danilo Avelar cuts back. Corner kick.

  • 13
    1 time

    Gois exchanges passes on the right wing, Vincius crosses over Danilo Avelar and the ball gets lost on the sidelines.

  • 12
    1 time

    Everaldo starts at speed on the right, crosses low and Felipe Azevedo arrives late, hampered by Maguinho.

  • 11
    1 time

    Maguinho steals the ball from Felipe Azevedo, touches Pedro Raul who at the entrance of the area kicks over the defense.

  • 10
    1 time

    Gois exchanges passes in defense and America s scores from midfield.

  • 9
    1 time

    Danilo Avelar receives on the left wing and crosses close in Tadeu’s hands.

  • 8
    1 time

    Brazilian in progress: Internacional 0x1 Cear; Corinthians 0x0 Fluminense.

  • 7
    1 time

    Ball launched in the mining area and Pedro Raul deflects it to the defense of Cavichioli.

  • 6
    1 time

    Vincius tries to dribble Cceres and the gringo is missed. Come ball in the area of ​​Cavichioli!

  • 5
    1 time

    Juninho receives from Felipe Azevedo, makes a good play on the left and crosses in the feet of Auremir, who comes out playing.

  • 4
    1 time

    Now Gois has possession of the ball and America is back in the defense field.

  • 3
    1 time

    Cceres crosses at half height, Diego cuts towards the goal and Tadeu completes with a forward kick.

  • two
    1 time

    Al throws the ball in front, Mastriani fights for it, which lands in Tadeu’s hands.

  • 1
    1 time

    America exchanges passes in their defensive field.

  • 0
    1 time

    Ball rolling in Goinia!

  • 0
    1 time

    Gois wears green shirts, white shorts and green socks. America, on the other hand, wears the uniform unlike its rival, with white shirts, green shorts and white socks.

  • 0
    1 time

    The two teams enter the field at this moment, being led by the refereeing team, led by Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes.

  • 0
    1 time

    America is not having a good time either. The Minas Gerais team lost its last three games and needs the victory to re-enter the G-8.

  • 0
    1 time

    Gois hopes to win at home to end the bad results. In the last two games at Hail Pinheiro, the team lost to Botafogo and Fortaleza respectively.

  • 0
    1 time

    The hot night in Goinia. Thermometers read 27 degrees.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the 1st round, the teams faced each other in Belo Horizonte and Amrica got the better, 1 to 0, with a goal by Henrique Almeida.

  • 0
    1 time

    At the moment, America is 10th in the classification, with 45 points added. In the last round, the team received Flamengo at Independencia and lost 2-1.

  • 0
    1 time

    Gois the 14th in the table, with 41 points. In the last round, the team went to the Pantanal Arena and beat Cuiab 2-1.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fans! In a few minutes the ball will roll for another game of the 34th round of Serie A! Gois welcomes America to Hail Pinheiro!

