Gois X América-MG – Superesportes

2 time America changes. Mastriani leaves for the entrance to Wellington Paulista.

2 time Fouls committed: Goals 10×16 America.

2 time Felipe Azevedo starts a counterattack on the left and Lucas Halter cuts with a cart to applause from the emerald crowd.

2 time Pedro Raul receives the ball at speed from the right, plays it to the middle and Vincius kicks it to the defense of Cavichioli.

2 time Brazilian in progress: Internacional 1×1 Cear; Corinthians 0x1 Fluminense.

2 time Auremir misses Juninho from behind and receives the yellow card.

2 time Vincius tries to disarm Danilo Avelar, invades the area and, following the move, touches it last before leaving. Goal shooting.

2 time Cceres receives on the right wing, crosses close and the ball lands in Tadeu’s hands.

2 time Mastriani tries the feint at the entrance of the area in Caetano, unarmed and goes for a foul.

2 time Dad Belmonte hits the free-kick very badly and the ball goes over the goal.

2 time GOOOLLL DO GOIS!!! VINCIUS!!! He receives Diego’s good ball on the right wing, cuts Danilo Avelar and Eder with a single feint and kicks crossed in the right corner to equalize!!!

2 time Alosio scores his 4th goal in this BR-22.

2 time GOOOLLL FROM AMERICA!!! ALOSIO!!! He hits hard in the right angle and Tadeu doesn’t even get in the picture!!!

2 time Long delay for the penalty kick!

2 time The referee confirms the penalty after checking the VAR booth!

2 time Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes goes to the VAR booth to analyze the bid.

2 time The Gois players surround the referee to protest!

2 time PNALTY!!! Ball raised in the Gois area, Caetano pulls Alosio and the referee scores!

2 time Matheusinho receives an open ball on the right and Auremir arrives to cut with a cart.

2 time ON THE TRAVESE!!! Cceres receives the ball stretched on the right, crosses and Mastriani tests free on Tadeu’s post!!!

2 time MATHEUS CAVICHIOLI!!! Hugo takes a free-kick in the area, Lucas Halter heads in as the costume dictates and the goalkeeper of America stretches out to make a defense in the left corner!!!

2 time Matheusinho was hanging and won’t catch Inter in the next round.

2 time Matheusinho pulls Auremir’s shirt, misses and gets yellow.

2 time Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left and Nicolas heads away.

2 time Amrica exchanges passes on the left wing with Felipe Azevedo and Alosio and is unable to penetrate the opponent’s area.

2 time Juninho makes a good play on the left, crosses towards Alosio and the defender heads away.

2 time Substitution in Gois. Exit Maguinho and enter Nicolas.

2 time The ball rolls again in Gois!

1 time The first half ends at Serrinha.

1 time Matheusinho takes an open corner, Danilo Avelar heads to the ground and Tadeu makes a save!

1 time Cceres starts a counterattack on the right, Auremir arrives with health and cuts out. Corner kick.

1 time Gois roams the America area and finds no space to finish.

1 time Maguinho was hanging and will not face Corinthians next Saturday.

1 time We will have three additions in the initial step.

1 time Maguinho disarmed by Matheusinho, makes the foul in the sequence and receives the 1 yellow card of the match.

1 time Too many faults right now. Now Maguinho commits the infraction on Felipe Azevedo.

1 time Matheusinho takes a free-kick in Tadeu’s area and Maguinho heads the danger away.

1 time Foul charged in the mining area and Pedro Raul caught offside.

1 time Diego receives another free kick in the middle and continues to complain a lot with Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes.

1 time VAR quickly analyzes the play and sends the game on.

1 time Dad Belmonte takes a short corner, the ball hits Al’s back and the Gois players ask for a touch.

1 time Pedro Raul fights for the ball with Conti and wins the corner.

1 time UUUHHH!!! Dad Belmonte serves Hugo in a great ball from the left, the side crosses and Pedro Raul appears on the third floor to head out.

1 time Substitute in America. Everaldo leaves and Alosio enters.

1 time Everaldo falls back onto the pitch and seems to be out of playing conditions.

1 time Gois continues to have more ball possession, exchange passes and involve Gois.

1 time Amrica exchanges passes in their defensive field and Gois s assists.

1 time Everaldo twists his ankle by himself, falls and asks for medical attention.

1 time Felipe Azevedo crosses another ball in the area and Hugo arrives in front of Mastriani to cut his head.

1 time Danilo Avelar crosses from the left and Mastriani misses Caetano’s attack.

1 time Felipe Azevedo receives on the left, cuts to the middle and kicks blocked by Vincius.

1 time Ball launched in the area of ​​America from the left, Pedro Raul anchors with his head to the middle and Cavichioli arrives in front of Lucas Halter to move away.

1 time Dad Belmonte tries to make a quick turn towards Danilo Avelar in midfield and receives the free kick from the side.

1 time A rehearsed corner is taken, Cceres dominates at the entrance of the area and kicks crookedly out.

1 time America sharper, Mastriani gets inside the area and Lucas Halter stretches out to cut. Corner kick.

1 time ONCE AGAIN TADEU!!! On the counterattack, Matheusinho receives on the left wing, cuts to the middle and kicks in the left corner, Tadeu sees it and avoids Amrica’s goal!

1 time Diego receives a hard foul from Juninho on the right wing and complains to the referee wanting a yellow card.

1 time Brazilian in progress: Internacional 0x1 Cear; Corinthians 0x1 Fluminense.

1 time Danilo Avelar receives a good ball from the left, crosses and Hugo closes to head away.

1 time Caio Vincius steals the ball in the middle, it is left clean for Hugo who kicks very badly from the entrance of the area straight out.

1 time Cceres receives at the entrance of the area and shoots with great danger to the right of Tadeu’s goal.

1 time TADEEEEUU!!! Everaldo receives on the left and touches Juninho, he dominates and kicks placed high for the goalkeeper’s beautiful defense!

1 time Defender do Gois hesitates, Matheusinho invades the area, tries to dribble around everyone and ends up being disarmed at the time of submission.

1 time A corner is taken in the America area and Cavichioli leaves the goal to fit in the air.

1 time Pedro Raul receives the ball with his back to the goal, tries to make the turn and Danilo Avelar cuts back. Corner kick.

1 time Gois exchanges passes on the right wing, Vincius crosses over Danilo Avelar and the ball gets lost on the sidelines.

1 time Everaldo starts at speed on the right, crosses low and Felipe Azevedo arrives late, hampered by Maguinho.

1 time Maguinho steals the ball from Felipe Azevedo, touches Pedro Raul who at the entrance of the area kicks over the defense.

1 time Gois exchanges passes in defense and America s scores from midfield.

1 time Danilo Avelar receives on the left wing and crosses close in Tadeu’s hands.

1 time Brazilian in progress: Internacional 0x1 Cear; Corinthians 0x0 Fluminense.

1 time Ball launched in the mining area and Pedro Raul deflects it to the defense of Cavichioli.

1 time Vincius tries to dribble Cceres and the gringo is missed. Come ball in the area of ​​Cavichioli!

1 time Juninho receives from Felipe Azevedo, makes a good play on the left and crosses in the feet of Auremir, who comes out playing.

1 time Now Gois has possession of the ball and America is back in the defense field.

1 time Cceres crosses at half height, Diego cuts towards the goal and Tadeu completes with a forward kick.

1 time Al throws the ball in front, Mastriani fights for it, which lands in Tadeu’s hands.

1 time America exchanges passes in their defensive field.

1 time Ball rolling in Goinia!

1 time Gois wears green shirts, white shorts and green socks. America, on the other hand, wears the uniform unlike its rival, with white shirts, green shorts and white socks.

1 time The two teams enter the field at this moment, being led by the refereeing team, led by Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes.

1 time America is not having a good time either. The Minas Gerais team lost its last three games and needs the victory to re-enter the G-8.

1 time Gois hopes to win at home to end the bad results. In the last two games at Hail Pinheiro, the team lost to Botafogo and Fortaleza respectively.

1 time The hot night in Goinia. Thermometers read 27 degrees.

1 time In the 1st round, the teams faced each other in Belo Horizonte and Amrica got the better, 1 to 0, with a goal by Henrique Almeida.

1 time At the moment, America is 10th in the classification, with 45 points added. In the last round, the team received Flamengo at Independencia and lost 2-1.

1 time Gois the 14th in the table, with 41 points. In the last round, the team went to the Pantanal Arena and beat Cuiab 2-1.